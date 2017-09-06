Could Nikki Bella Be First Opponent For Ronda Rousey Inside A WWE Ring?

Over the past few weeks, rumors about Ronda Rousey becoming a WWE Superstar have been heating up. It was recently reported that the former UFC Bantamweight Champion has been training with Brian Kendrick and she has an opportunity to have some matches for WWE later this year or during WrestleMania season next year. On paper, WWE officials will want her to have a major match on the grandest stage of them all.

Ronda Rousey wrestling for WWE is huge money for the company, so the powers that be want to have the biggest matchup for her first match as they can. Obviously, a lot of WWE’s women would love the chance to fight Ronda, especially with the media attention she will receive for any match. The latest woman to put her name into consideration is Nikki Bella, who may be the frontrunner to be Ronda’s first opponent in WWE.

The former WWE Divas Champion gave some vague statements about Rousey’s involvement with WWE to a cameraman from TMZ, but it’s created some buzz and made some people wonder if Nikki Bella would be the best first rival for Rousey if she wrestles at least one match for WWE. As of this writing, the powers that be are more interested in pitting the two respective “Horsewomen” of WWE and UFC against each other.

During the Mae Young Classic premiere, Ronda Rousey and three out of four of UFC’s “Horsewomen” had a brief confrontation with WWE’s “Four Horsewomen” and laid down the challenge for the match. Nothing is confirmed, but WWE officials have been trying to book that match because of the buzz it would create for the product. That’s the bigger match, but WWE officials would also like to give Ronda a huge singles match.

On paper, Ronda Rousey’s first match for WWE would be a media frenzy. With that in mind, Nikki Bella is one of the most popular WWE Superstars and her mainstream exposure is through the roof. Her upcoming participation with Dancing With the Stars will only elevate her status even more. Bella vs. Rousey could be a major money match for WWE. A lot of people would complain, but most fans would tune in to see it. All we have to go on is rumors and speculation right now, but their matchup could become a reality very soon.

[Featured Image by WWE]