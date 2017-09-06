Mariah Carey Christmas Movie Sneak Peek Gets Mixed Response

No matter how much Mariah Carey’s career has crashed this decade, she’ll always be the Queen of Christmas. Her song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is still a classic more than 20 years after its release. And now, the song is being turned into a movie of the same name, which features an animated Mariah Carey.

“In an Instagram post, Mariah says, “Meet Little Mariah! It was a dream come true helping to create this character in my upcoming animated movie. Stay tuned… I’ve got a surprise coming your way soon! #ALLIWANTMOVIE @AllIWantMovie.”

Mariah is hoping to use the spirit of Christmas to revive her career. 2017 has been a very bad year for Ms. Carey, who started off on the wrong note when she attempted to lip-sync on ABC’s New Year’s Eve special. She ended up walking off stage. As Entertainment Weekly noted a few days later, Mariah blamed Dick Clark Productions for the mishap, but that still didn’t stop people from bashing her.

Since then, Mariah released a duet with Busta Rhymes that flopped. This caused many rumors to spread that Mariah’s label, Epic Records, was dropping her. According to the Daily Mail, however, those rumors were absolute rubbish. Many considered the rumor to be nothing but fake news, especially given the fact that Mariah still sells records, even if she doesn’t sell them like she used to.

Many on social media don’t see the need for a Mariah Carey Christmas project.

Oh god! There is an animated Mariah Carey All I Want for Christmas movie coming out ???????? Why?! — Meryl R (@merryperidot) August 12, 2017

Mariah Carey is coming out with an animated movie based on her Christmas song? Is she hurting for money or something? — Mr. TexIT (@MrTexIT) July 8, 2017

However, others feel that Mariah is just taking advantage of her role as a Christmas icon and using that to make more money. Some feel that Ms. Carey has nothing to lose. Let’s hope that Mariah’s new animated character doesn’t get photoshopped, or else all hell will break loose like it did when Mariah posed for Paper Magazine. A Daily Mail article showed a picture of Mariah holding her hands on her head while her long hair is covering her breasts. Mariah looks unusually thin in the picture, especially when compared to the one taken at her Las Vegas residency a week before. In that picture, Mariah looks a lot heavier than she does in the magazine shoot.

Some of the people shaming Mariah weren’t fat-shaming or body-shaming her; they were shaming her for putting forth a dishonest image of herself. Still, others on social media were just flat out mean. In fact, Twitter has become a cesspool of hate towards Carey recently.

Can you please retire just retire and raise your twins!! pic.twitter.com/GZLHWbagfP — markita carr Howell (@babylex1) September 5, 2017

mariah carey is a fat hog who is stuck making badly animated christmas movies — foxybruwn (@lllnana) September 5, 2017

Mariah Carey has not acknowledged her critics and is instead working on a new album that could be released by the end of the new year. Are you excited for new music from Mariah? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

