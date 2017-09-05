Log In To ‘GTA Online’ For A Free Shirt, Earn Double Cash From New Motor Wars Adversary Mode

This week in the online option for Grand Theft Auto V, players can earn extra cash from the new Adversary Mode and save on select items. Players that log in to GTA Online before next week will even unlock a free T-shirt. Like every week, a new Premium Race and Time Trial are also available to complete for extra rewards as well.

Players can earn double cash and RP from the new Motor Wars Adversary Mode this week. In this mode, two to four teams are dropped into an area teeming with weapons and Weaponized Vehicles. Up to 28 players start with just a pistol as they parachute onto the battlefield where they fight to the death as the map’s boundaries shrink and the timer winds down.

The bonuses for Motor Wars last until September 11 alongside a number of discounts and sales as noted on the official site. Players can save 25 percent off the Bravado Half-Track, the Imponte Nightshade, the Invetero Coquette Classic, the Pegassi Reaper, and the Progen Itali GTB vehicles. A 25 percent discount is also available on body armor, bulletproof tire upgrades, standard ammunition, and vehicle armor. The sale on vehicle armor even extends to aircraft upgraded with the new Smuggler’s Run update.

Also until September 11, GTA Online players can log in to unlock a free T-shirt. Simply sign in to receive the White Shrewsbury Logo Tee. Stick around to earn extra cash and RP from the current Premium Race and Time Trial. The “Criss Cross” Premium Race offers triple RP and major cash for the top three racers. This particular race features only the Runier 2000 vehicle. The Time Trial this week is “Route 68.” Like all Time Trial races, players race against the clock to earn a boon of cash and RP.

GTA Online updated just last week with the new content in Smuggler’s Run. As the Inquisitr reported, the latest patch adds hangars to the list of property available to players. A CEO, biker president, or VIP can buy a hangar and store their aircraft there. Hangars even unlock new Air-Freight Business missions to earn more cash.

The latest update also added over 500 new pieces of clothing including outfits. Over 30 new tattoos, seven new aircraft, and five hangars are also part of the new patch in GTA Online.

[Featured Image by Rockstar Games]