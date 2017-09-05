‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shows Off Her ‘Wolf Pack’ On Instagram After Celebrating Her 25th Birthday

Chelsea Houska celebrated her 25th birthday last week and after doing so, she shared an adorable photo of her “wolf pack,” which includes her two children, 7-year-old Aubree and 7-month-old Watson.

As the new episodes of Teen Mom 2 continue to upset the reality star, she’s remained focused on her children and her life at home with husband Cole DeBoer.

As fans may recall, Chelsea Houska recently took aim at MTV on Twitter for reportedly turning the good moments she shares with her family into “s**t.” She also said that her daughter has been unfairly edited by producers. Needless to say, rumors have begun to swirl in regards to the possible end of Chelsea Houska’s career as a reality star due to her issues with MTV but thus far, she hasn’t confirmed that she is going anywhere.

That said, Chelsea Houska hasn’t said much about her issues with the network in recent days and after celebrating her birthday with Cole DeBoer last week, she’s stayed silent on Instagram aside from just one image.

“My Wolfpack,” Chelsea Houska wrote in the caption of her latest photo of Aubree and Watson, which appears to have been taken at the Great Wolf Lodge.

While Cole DeBoer didn’t share any photos of his own, the location may have been where Chelsea Houska celebrated her birthday. Either way, DeBoer was sure to share a birthday post for his wife on her big day.

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Sep 2, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

“Happy birthday to my beautiful wife!!! The most amazing woman/mother on the planet!!” he wrote.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer tied the knot on October 1, 2016 and will reportedly celebrate their marriage with a second ceremony later this year. As fans may have noticed on social media, Chelsea Houska recently traveled to Minneapolis and picked up her wedding dress, which she initially ordered prior to her first wedding last year.

A post shared by Cole DeBoer (@coledeboer) on Aug 29, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

To see more of Chelsea Houska, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]