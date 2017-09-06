Does Kate And William’s Baby Announcement Mean ‘Blood Princesses’ Beatrice And Eugenie Won’t Get Privileges?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s surprising announcement that they are having another baby has created ripples of change throughout the royal family.

When their third child is born, it will be fifth in line to the throne, thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013. The biggest change is that Princess Charlotte is fourth in line whether she gets a baby brother or sister. Prince George will be third in line for the throne, and Prince Harry will move to sixth in line.

Yet for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, this announcement could possibly doom their best laid plans to restore royal privileges for their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The two girls lost their pricy privileges in 2012, and in the past year, Andrew and Fergie have been lobbying Queen Elizabeth to make their two girls part of the inner circle.

Unfortunately for the two sisters, once Kate Middleton and Prince William’s baby arrives, this will mean that the two “blood princesses” Beatrice and Eugenie, will move into eighth and ninth from the throne. Should Prince Harry marry and have only two children, Beatrice will barely stay in the top 10, and Eugenie could certainly end up in the lesser royal heap like their aunt Anne, the Princess Royale.

For the past few years, there has already been a reported “debate” about Prince Charles’ plan to reduce the core members of the royal family, and make it “streamlined.”

A courtier who recently spoke to the Daily Mail suggests that with the announcement of the new baby, this will force the debate to be finished in the near future.

“If anything, the duchess’s pregnancy will actually speed matters up in that area.”

This courtier predicts that the royal family will now consist of Charles and Camilla, along with William, Harry and their families. The rest of Charles’ siblings and their families will have “peripheral roles.”

“When Charles comes to the throne, the monarchy will be concentrated on him, his sons and their children. Figures such as Prince Andrew and his daughters will occupy peripheral roles at best.”

Yet, it is all well and good that William and Kate will be photographed with their three children, and possibly one day soon, Harry will marry and have his own family. Yet, it will be at least 20 years until those children become part of the royal fold. As Charles will be the oldest British monarch ever to be crowned, he, as well as his wife Camilla, may not be physically able to work a full-time royal schedule for 20 years.

The Inquisitr had previously reported that a royal insider states that Queen Elizabeth has sided with Prince Andrew and wants her two granddaughters to be in the royal fold. The Queen points out that there is a lot of work to be done. Even with Prince William going full time as a royal, it will be impossible to accomplish all that the royal family needs to do.

“The Queen adores the girls and is keen for them to have some kind of a role. Charles’ vision for a streamlined family is all very well, but how can the Royal Family do everything it currently does with just five players?”

Do you believe that Kate And William's recent baby announcement means that the two blood princesses, Beatrice And Eugenie, will never regain their royal privileges? Do you think the streamlined royal family is ideal, or do you believe that there

