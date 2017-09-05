Jeff Jarrett Indefinitely Leaving GFW Impact Wrestling For ‘Personal Reasons’

When Jeff Jarrett and his company Global Force Wrestling merged with TNA Impact Wrestling under the Anthem Sports umbrella, things looked like they might finally start to look up for both struggling companies. Outside of some minor hiccups along the way, things have started to improve when it comes to storylines and interest in the GFW Impact Wrestling product.

Jeff Jarrett taking a leave of absence from GFW

That makes the news that hit today surprising. Jason Pollock of The Fight Network broke the news on Twitter that Jeff Jarrett is “taking an indefinite leave of absence” from GFW Impact Wrestling. Jarrett serves as the company’s chief creative officer and has small on-air roles in backstage scenes on TV.

Jeff Jarrett also reorganized the creative team, bringing in old friends in Dutch Mantel (Zeb Colter from the WWE) and Scott D’Amore recently adding Jim Cornette to an on-air role as well. With Eli Drake as the new GFW Impact Wrestling world champion and a working relationship with AAA in Mexico, it looked like the company was finally taking the necessary steps needed to move on from the Dixie Carter regime.

That makes this “indefinite leave of absence” concerning. The reasons for the leave of absence are for Jeff Jarrett to “focus on personal matters.”

What This Means For GFW Impact Wrestling

GFW Impact Wrestling confirmed the news on their own company’s website and also indicated that Jeff Jarrett would remain available as a consultant as needed. It seems that, at this significant time for GFW Impact Wrestling, Jarrett taking time off has to be for a very important reason.

There is no word on whether this is health-related, family-related, or if there is an emergency that Jeff Jarrett has to deal with. PWInsider reported that the decision for Jeff to take time off from the company came just hours before the official announcement was made.

As a matter of fact, Jeff Jarrett was on Twitter earlier in the morning talking about how excited he was for September in GFW Impact Wrestling, so whatever happened was sudden and possibly unexpected. Rumor had it that Jeff and Alberto El Patron would wrestle at Bound for Glory in November, but that is up in the air now.

While this could mean that something bad has happened in the personal life of Jeff Jarrett, not everyone seems worried about the founder of Impact Wrestling. Reby Sky, the wife of Matt Hardy, who has feuded online with Jarrett for the last year, took to Twitter and said that she is laughing at his misfortune because he tried to hurt her family over the last year.

