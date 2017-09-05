‘Goonies’ Actress Martha Plimpton Brags That She Had Her First And ‘Best’ Abortion In Seattle

Goonies actress Martha Plimpton has ruffled more than a few feathers with some recent comments she made about undergoing her first and “best” abortion in Seattle. Plimpton bragged about her abortion experience during a Seattle #ShoutYourAbortion event back in June, where she was interviewed by controversial author Dr. Willie Parker. During the interview, which took place in front of a seemingly enthusiastic and supportive crowd, Marth Plimpton told her personal abortion tale for all to hear.

Before the large crowd at the tone hall-style event, Fox News reports that the 46-year-old activist and actress gave a huge shout-out to the City of Seattle. According to Plimpton, she had her first and best abortion decades ago, at the tender age of just 19-years-old, right at the Seattle Planned Parenthood facility.

“Seattle has some particular significance for me for lots of reasons. I’ve got a lot of family here, some of whom are here in the audience tonight. I also had my first abortion here at the Seattle Planned Parenthood!”

As the audience applauded, Martha Plimpton continued on, assuring the tittering audience that in addition to being her first abortion, her Seattle abortion was also unequivocally her “best.”

“Notice I said ‘first’…and I don’t want Seattle — I don’t want you guys to feel insecure, it was my best one.”

At the end of her story, the actress punctuated her commentary with boisterous, “Yay!”

While she didn’t specify how many additional abortions she’s had since that first and best in Seattle, Martha Plimpton quipped that it had been “heads and tales above the rest,” going on to joke about writing a Yelp review for the long-ago medical procedure. The actress then proceeded to thank the doctor who had performed the abortion for her, admitting that she doesn’t member them “at all” after so many years.

Actress Martha Plimpton declares that her ‘first abortion’ at age 19 was ‘my best one.’ And the audience loves it. https://t.co/1bA46C8Fno — Ben Owen, HRK ???????? (@hrkbenowen) September 5, 2017

“If I could Yelp review it, I totally would. And if that doctor’s here tonight, I don’t remember you at all, I was 19. I was 19, but I thank you nonetheless.”

The video of Plimpton voicing her abortion comments was recorded back on June 6 but has just gone viral this week. Not surprisingly, social media has had some varied reactions to the star’s enthusiastic tale of the abortion she called her “best,” with many people condemning the now-viral interview as disturbing and inappropriate.

Anyone who cheers abortion is sick in the head — MaryElle???????? (@QuiteContrary99) September 5, 2017

Cannot even begin to wrap my mind around such a repulsive remark. Sad woman. — Michele (@mrs_shelley84) September 5, 2017

That's right @scrowder…no other way to put it, EVIL. — Matt O'Banion (@BanionMatt) September 5, 2017

Martha Plimpton’s remarks even offended one Twitter user who referred to themselves as being pro-choice. According to user BehavioralTerrain‏ @JohnKirbow, Plimpton’s glorification of abortion is nothing less than “disgusting.”

I'm pro-choice, but glorifying abortion is disgusting. This woman may be that regressive feminist straight out of South Park — BehavioralTerrain (@JohnKirbow) September 5, 2017

The #ShoutYourAbortion event that Plimpton spoke at in June is part of the #ShoutYourAbortion movement. Per the group’s website, the movement is nothing more than a network of individuals speaking publicly about their own abortion experiences and opening the floor for others to do the same. Platforms range from events like the Dr. Willie Parker interview with Martha Plimpton, participation in art, clothing designs, social media, and even graffiti.

According to the minds behind the movement, they want women to be free to talk about abortion on their own terms because abortion is “normal.”

“Abortion is normal. Our stories are ours to tell. This is not a debate.”

Unbelievable to me that Martha Plimpton would brag about abortion & that crowd would cheer. Sad to celebrate death. https://t.co/7J6Kej1Mat — Rob The Treasure (@RobTheTreasure) September 5, 2017

Dr. Willie Parker rose to fame as an African American, feminist, Southern Christian abortion provider. As The New York Times reports, Parker spent the first half of his OB-GYN career refusing to perform abortions. Then, in 2002, he had what he calls a “come to Jesus” moment, where he realized that his true calling is to help women end unwanted pregnancies.

“I believe that as an abortion provider, I am doing God’s work. I am protecting women’s rights, their human right to decide their futures for themselves, and to live their lives as they see fit.”

The doctor, who conversed with actress Martha Plimpton as she told her Seattle abortion tale, still actively performs abortions, despite being shunned and even receiving death threats. According to Parker, he performs most of his abortions “along the front-lines” in the American South.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Images]