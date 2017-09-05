Late Singer Selena’s Family Suffers More Heartbreak As Six Family Members Die In Hurricane Harvey Flooding

The late Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, has released a statement via Facebook that multiple members of his family sadly lost their lives as they were trying to escape Hurricane Harvey’s floodwaters.

As CNN reported last week, six members of the Saldivar family were tragically killed when their van was swept away by Texas floods caused by Hurricane Harvey. The family was driving to try and escape the flood when their vehicle hit a dip in the road and began to sink. One member of the family, Samuel Saldivar, was able to escape and survive.

Unfortunately, the six other family members were not as fortunate. Samuel’s parents, Belia and Manuel Saldivar, and his brother’s four children ranging in age from 6 years old to 16 years old, did not survive.

But the story has taken even more of a shocking twist as Abraham Quintanilla has taken to Facebook to tell the world that he was related to the Saldivar family.

“The family that drowned in Houston Texas were related to me. Manuel Saldivar and his wife Belia and 4 of their grandkids left their flooded house to go somewhere where there was safety. When they cross a bridge a wave of water swept the van and push them in to the bayou the driver was saved but manuel and his wife and 4 grandkids drowned,” he wrote.

Abraham went on to say that Manuel’s mother, Carolina, was his first cousin. He also ended the post with a Bible verse from the Corinthians, which praised the Lord Jesus Christ and the “God of all comfort.”

Not surprisingly, Abraham’s post, written using his personal Facebook account, has been receiving an outpouring of love and support from fans of Selena. It has already received over 99 comments, 444 likes, and 295 shares.

“My most sincere condolences to your family, Abraham. I know that the Saldivar family is smiling down on you from heaven along with Selena, whose beauty we will never forget,” one supporter commented.

A few more supporters also chimed in with their heartfelt words.

“Very Sad My Thoughts & Prayers Go Out To The Family..May They RIP.”

It has already been a tough year for the Quintanilla family after Selena’s brother, A.B. Quintanilla, had a warrant out for his arrest. According to the Inquisitr, the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office put A.B. on their Top 10 Most Wanted list this past August. The 53-year-old found himself in hot water following contempt of court and non-payment of child support.

People reports that A.B. was finally arrested on August 16 when he showed up to his rescheduled court hearing. The judge allegedly lectured A.B. on paying child support and claimed that Selena’s brother “does not take the court seriously.” She then gave Quintanilla jail time so he could think about his responsibility as a father.

[Featured Image by Scott Olson/Getty Images]