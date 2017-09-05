‘BB19’ Live Feed Spoilers: Houseguest Threatens To Quit If Not Evicted Thursday, Players Given Surprise Party

After being ostracized from the rest of the group and called cruel names by some of them, one Big Brother 19 houseguest has simply had enough. On Monday, after a rousing Power of Veto (POV) ceremony and a backdoor nomination, he seemed ready to call it quits and leave the BB19 game altogether.

It should be noted that currently, Christmas Abbott is the Head of Household (HOH). She nominated Alex Ow and Jason Dent for eviction. This move was orchestrated by veteran Big Brother player, Paul Abrahamian, whose target to send to the jury is Jason. Nevertheless, to keep both nominees in the dark, each has been told that the person the house really wants to evict is Kevin Schlehuber and a backdoor plan is in place to get him out.

So, following Paul’s win of the Week 10 POV, he saved Alex from the BB19 chopping block and she was replaced by Kevin, who has not been privy to any of the details of Paul’s master scheme. Clearly, Kevin is frustrated, especially after being told several times by Paul over the past week to keep quiet and remain secluded in a back bedroom.

Following the POV meeting, Kevin finally expressed to live feed cameras that he was fed up with the way other houseguests have been treating him. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Alex and Raven Walton have both cursed at Kevin and called him old more than once.

Big Brother Access reports that Kevin really seems to be missing his family and told cameras he is happy to be sent packing on Thursday night’s live show.

Not only that, but Kevin told his fellow nominee, Jason, that if the other houseguests vote Jason out and leave him in the game, he will quit and walk out instead. As Big Brother Access notes, although Kevin has been quite melancholy in the house over the past several weeks, he may just be saying this to Jason for game reasons, although the strategy behind such a statement is unclear.

Despite this, Monday evening Kevin joined in and partied with the rest of the houseguests when they were surprised with a backyard Labor Day barbeque party thrown by Pop, the cable channel that airs Big Brother After Dark. Beer was flowing, food was being grilled, hula hoop hip thrusting was happening, and fun was had by almost everyone.

Unfortunately, Paul was given some personal news by production that appeared to have saddened him as the festivities were taking place, but what news he was given remains a mystery.

