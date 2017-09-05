Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Shut Down Split Rumors During Concert

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been facing rumors of a split in recent weeks, but luckily for fans of the couple, they appear to be going strong, despite the ongoing speculation.

Following a shocking OK! Magazine cover, which suggested that Blake Shelton had dumped Gwen Stefani because she never loved him for who he really is, Stefani was caught gazing lovingly at the country singer as he performed on stage in Kentucky over the weekend.

On September 5, Hollywood Life revealed that Gwen Stefani was backstage when Blake Shelton took to the stage in Kentucky and treated fans to his many popular songs.

As the outlet revealed, Gwen Stefani couldn’t hide her affections for Blake Shelton, and as she watched him sing from backstage, she appeared to be quite the proud girlfriend. That said, she didn’t share any photos or videos of her own from the event. Instead, she was caught with her eyes locked on Blake Shelton by his fans in the audience.

According to Hollywood Life, a source days ago said that Blake Shelton was hoping to see Gwen Stefani join him in Kentucky so that they could enjoy some alone time with one another. As fans well know, Stefani and Shelton’s schedules are extremely chaotic, especially now that The Voice Season 13 is on the horizon.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating in November of 2015 and quickly began facing all sorts of rumors in regard to their relationship. As fans may recall, Gwen Stefani and her boyfriend endured months of pregnancy and engagement rumors after debuting their relationship during an after-party for the Country Music Awards.

As Gwen Stefani promotes her new eyewear line, Blake Shelton has been busy with his co-stars on The Voice, including returning coaches Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus, and new coach Jennifer Hudson. Although Stefani has been seen on the show numerous times, she is not an official cast member of Season 13.

To see more of Blake Shelton and his co-stars, don’t miss the Season 13 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

