Chris Jericho Reveals Only Reason Why He’d Make Another WWE Return

For selfish reasons, the WWE Universe didn’t want Chris Jericho’s latest run with WWE to end. “The List of Jericho” became one of the most fun gimmicks on WWE programming and his rivalry with Kevin Owens didn’t have a satisfying ending. Jericho’s commitments to Fozzy forced the end of his run with WWE, but a recent appearance on SmackDown Live proves that Y2J could make his WWE return at anytime he wants.

Chris Jericho has gone on record to say that he won’t work a part-time schedule for WWE. In a nutshell, he doesn’t want to split his time between two different things. Y2J wants to focus on one thing completely. For the foreseeable future, he wants to focus on Fozzy, but he recently revealed during an appearance on The Other Guys podcast what it would take for him to make another full-time run for WWE in the near future.

“If I can think of a good story or if a good story is presented to me, then I’m all in, and I don’t care if it’s with John Cena or if it’s with Enzo Amore, whoever. If it’s a good storyline that I can sink my teeth into that I know people will love, then I’ll come back again.”

The WWE Universe tends to look at WWE programming in terms of rivalries and opponents. While Chris Jericho is on hiatus, the fans are wondering about all the matchups he could be a part of. However, one big reason why Jericho continues to evolve and stay fresh with every return is he continues to reinvent himself as a character. Based on his statement, Y2J will work with anyone on the roster, but he wants to have a set storyline or gimmick that he can use to continue his legacy as one of the best WWE Superstars of all time.

The WWE Universe also should be prepared to wait a long time for Chris Jericho to return to wrestling. He has said multiple times that he doesn’t need to wrestle anymore. There is nothing else he needs to prove as a performer. It’s possible that Jericho may have wrestled his last match. That does not seem likely, but his future returns to WWE may not be longer than a night or he may just make appearances during live events.

On paper, the fans should be expecting returns like the recent one on SmackDown Live. Some people may not like that, but Jericho made a huge impact in the United States Title picture during his one-night return to SmackDown Live. It’s understandable the WWE Universe wants to see as much of him as possible, but it makes sense for Y2J to have a storyline instead of floating around on WWE television. In the long run, his success has always come from getting something new over with the fans. In the end, Jericho knows best.

[Featured Image by WWE]