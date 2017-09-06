‘The Originals’ Season 5 Spoilers: The Psychology Of Klaus Mikaelson, How Separation Will Affect The Vampire

The Originals Season 5 spoilers tease that Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) will be on a massive killing spree when the series returns. There is going to be a lot of differences when fans see the characters again. So, how exactly is being separated from his family going to affect Klaus? Is there any coming back from his wickedness?

Spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on The CW series.

According to TV Insider, The Originals Season 5 spoilers reveal that Klaus Mikaelson will be dealing with his pain like he usually does. By becoming angry and taking it out on every living thing he comes across. As fans know, he isn’t truly evil, but just has difficulty managing his emotions in a healthy way. He will be killing “loads of people” all across the world.

Viewers know that to Klaus and the Mikaelson siblings, family is everything. They will do whatever is necessary to protect each other. They have also been together for centuries. So, with trying to defeat the Hollow and save Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell,) the family was forced to separate. If they ever see each other again, they run the risk of the Hollow piecing herself back together again.

People deal with their difficulties in strange ways. With Klaus in The Originals Season 5, spoilers hint that he will take out his anger and frustration on others. “Loads of people” will be dying by his hands. Fortunately, Caroline Forbes (Candice King) will be stopping by in the premiere to shake some sense into the tormented vampire. It was not revealed if her little talk will do any good, but anyone can convince Klaus to stop the madness, then it will be her.

Other spoilers tease that Hope is determined to reunite her family. She knows the risk she is taking, but vows to bring them back together, even if it destroys her.

What do you think is going to happen with Klaus Mikaelson in The Originals Season 5? Can Caroline Forbes convince the vampire to stop the killing? What will happen with Hope?

