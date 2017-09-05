LuAnn De Lesseps Husband: ‘RHONY’ Star Is ‘Happy’ After Split From Tom D’Agostino

LuAnn De Lesseps announced the end of her marriage one month ago, and over the weekend, she confirmed her happiness to her fans on Instagram.

Ahead of her upcoming tell-all with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, the Real Housewives of New York City star enjoyed a fun-filled Labor Day Weekend on a boat with her friends.

On September 5, Us Weekly magazine shared a video clip from her day out with her friends, revealing that LuAnn De Lesseps said she was “happy” as she returns to life as a single woman after her short-lived marriage to Tom D’Agostino.

LuAnn De Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino got married on New Year’s Eve, and just months after their wedding, they began facing rumors of a split after they were reportedly caught engaging in an altercation with one another at a restaurant in New York City. A short time later, rumors of D’Agostino spending time with his former girlfriend began swirling, and in early August, De Lesseps confirmed her marriage to T’Agostino had come to an end after just over seven months.

“It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!” she wrote on August 3.

One day later, LuAnn De Lesseps returned to Twitter where she thanked her many fans and followers for their ongoing support.

Since LuAnn De Lesseps announced her plans for divorce, she has been spending tons of time with her family and friends, including her daughter, Victoria. She’s also been staying active on social media, and throughout the past several weeks, she’s shared tons of images from New York City, the Hamptons, and Switzerland, where she enjoyed a post-split vacation.

In other LuAnn De Lesseps news, the longtime reality star recently sat down with Andy Cohen to reveal more details about the moments leading up to her decision to end her marriage and her plans for the future.

LuAnn De Lesseps’ Watch What Happens Live special is set to air tomorrow night, Wednesday, September 6 at 11 p.m. on Bravo TV.

To hear more about LuAnn De Lesseps’ relationship with Tom D’Agostino, check out the clip below.

