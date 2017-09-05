‘Below Deck’ Alums Ben Robinson And Emily Warburton-Adams: A Relationship Update

When Below Deck returns tonight with the airing of the season 5 premiere episode on Bravo, three familiar faces will greet viewers, that of Captain Lee Rosbach, chief stew Kate Chastain and deckhand Nico Scholly. Unfortunately for viewers who want to see Ben Robinson’s relationship with Emily Warburton-Adams play out on TV however, those two season 4 alums didn’t film season 5 alongside Captain Lee, Kate and Nico. So did the chef and stewardess continuing dating after filming for season 4 finished? And if so, are they still together now?

On Below Deck season 4, Ben was shown romancing Emily. They went on some dates and kissed. Even Kate, whom Ben had a fling with in-between prior seasons, commented that Emily was perfect for Ben on account of their similar backgrounds. Yet Kate, along with some of the other crew members, also wondered whether Ben would actually drop his lothario ways for Emily or if he would just end up breaking her heart. Emily herself at one point questioned whether Ben was serious with her and if he and Kate were really only just friends.

Since there was no season 4 reunion show, viewers didn’t get to see whether Ben and Emily continued dating after working on Valour. Yet Ben and Emily did provide updates via their social media accounts. As the Inquisitr reported, Ben, who remained mum on his relationship status as season 4 aired, finally confirmed that he and Emily were indeed dating after the finale episode aired. In some video chats, Ben and Emily revealed that the relationship was so serious that she lives with him in Fort Lauderdale when she’s in the states and that she has met his parents, who adored her.

Hours prior to the season 5 premiere episode, Emily Warburton-Adams provided a relationship update. With a tweet, Emily made it clear that she and Ben Robinson are indeed still together. Emily told Ben that she misses him and reminded him to behave. Emily also told Ben, whom she apparently calls “munchkin,” that she can’t wait to see him again.

Missing you munchkin – hope you're behaving ;). See you soon ????#BelowDeck @BenRobinsonChef pic.twitter.com/Af2xeiRFc0 — Emily W A (@EMMSEWA) September 5, 2017

Ben’s and Emily’s social media pages show that Emily is back living in England while Ben remains in Florida. They are both staying busy with work while keeping their long-distance relationship alive, Ben as a private chef and health consultant and Emily as a blogger, host/speaker and a mental health advocate. In July, they vacationed together in Tulum, Mexico.

Chillin in Tulum… Hope everyone is having a good week… #chefben #mexico #independenceday @english_ems A post shared by Chef Ben Robinson (@benstogram) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

While Ben Robinson and Emily Warburton-Adams stayed out of Below Deck season 5, perhaps a season 6 is in the cards for them? As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ben admitted after season 4 that he decided to sit out season 5 in order to focus on other career opportunities but also added topen to doing another season in the future. Yet Emily, on the other hand, cryptically tweeted in July that people won’t find her working with chief stew Kate Chastain again.

