‘The 100’ Season 5 Spoilers: Everything Known About The Prisoner Ship And The Ruthless New Characters

The 100 Season 5 spoilers tease that the prisoner ship is filled with some dangerous characters. Find out everything that is known so far about the mysterious spacecraft that is headed to Earth.

Spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on The CW series.

Last season, Priamfaya hit Earth. It was the second apocalypse for the world, and everything turned into a wasteland with the exception of a tiny patch of green Earth. Meanwhile, a spaceship is headed toward Clarke Griffin (Eliza Clarke) and her Nighblood child companion, Madi (Lola Flanery.) Clarke noticed by the writing on the ship that it holds criminals. So, what is everything that is known so far about the prisoner ship and its inhabitants?

According to TV Line, The 100 Season 5 spoilers reveal the identity of another prisoner. William Miller has been cast to play Robert McCreary. He is described as the new villain, and he sounds pretty ruthless.

“…a mysterious prisoner aboard the long-distance mining mission sent from our time. A former enforcer from a powerful crime syndicate, his ruthless, violent methods make him a formidable antagonist to our heroes.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, another prisoner will be Charmaine Diyoza, portrayed by Ivana Milicevic. She doesn’t sound like she will be any picnic to deal with, either. The character was described as a ruthless military strategist who will go head-to-head with Clarke.

As for the rest of the prisoners, it was revealed months ago by executive producer Jason Rothenberg that they are from the first apocalypse. That happened over 100 years ago. They were frozen and have been in a deep sleep every since. Now, they are waking up and are not very happy. They have no clue everything that has gone on while they were snoozing. In fact, they will want the only place on Earth that has been untouched by Praimfaya. However, Clarke and Madi consider it to be their property.

The crew. #sdcc2017 A post shared by The 100 (@cw_the100) on Jul 21, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

It was also revealed that Clarke would have one way she wants to deal with the intruders. As for Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley), he will want to go a more peaceful route. He will try to explain the parallels between Sky Crew and the prisoner ship. However, could his attempt to be peacemaker result in unnecessary deaths? Fans will have to watch the new episodes to find out.

Bobby #sdcc2017 A post shared by The 100 (@cw_the100) on Jul 21, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

What do you think of The 100 Season 5 spoilers that have been released? What is your opinion on the prisoner ship?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]