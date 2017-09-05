Hurricane Irma: Updates On Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Parties And Night Of Joy In The Next Week

As people around the country watch the path of Hurricane Irma to see where the Category 5 storm may or may not go, there are many with Walt Disney World vacations who are wondering what to do. As a lot of vacation-goers are preparing to head down to Florida, there are a few big events taking place in WDW in the next week, but will they happen? That’s why you need the latest updates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Parties and the Night of Joy concerts along with possible cancellation info.

Much of Hurricane Irma’s future is still unknown as it could end up taking a turn to the north or it could continue west or turn back out into the Atlantic Ocean. As of 5 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday evening, the storm had taken a turn more toward the Gulf of Mexico while slowing down a bit as well, but she’s still overly strong and dangerous.

The next week will say a lot for what happens to the people of Cuba, Puerto Rico, Florida, and a number of other locations. In Orlando, many tourists are wondering what will happen with their Walt Disney World vacations and events that are paid for, but Disney has an answer.

Some fluctuations in intensity are likely, but #Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through at least the next five days. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/l9rbx0Cri6 — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 5, 2017

As reported by the official website of Walt Disney World, there are going to be at least two Halloween parties taking place in the next week — Sept. 10 and Sept. 12. Tickets for those parties are usually nontransferable and nonrefundable, but Disney is currently making exceptions.

For now, both of those parties are still going to take place as scheduled, but that could and may change by the weekend. All of that simply rests on what Hurricane Irma will do, but Disney is allowing guests to call in for refunds on those tickets or to move them to another date with availability.

The same can be said for Disney Night of Joy as the Christian music festival is scheduled to take place on Sept. 8 and 9. At this time, both nights are still scheduled and will be taking place unless further developments with Hurricane Irma cause changes to be made.

Disney is allowing guests to receive a full refund on their concert tickets if that becomes necessary.

Matthew West will showcase his wit & personality as the “Master of Ceremonies” for Disney Night of Joy 2017: https://t.co/tSSVnpTsml pic.twitter.com/QIcDX7qJyo — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 5, 2017

Again, as of the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, all Halloween parties in Magic Kingdom and Night of Joy are still going on as scheduled. There have been no cancellations whatsoever at this time.

If more information is needed, simply contact the Disney reservation line and they can advise on any cancellations or alterations to schedules.

Hurricane Irma is the main priority right now for the residents of a number of different countries, islands, and the state of Florida. By the time the weekend rolls around, many more may have something to worry about. Still, people have had vacations planned for a long time and need to know what to do if Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party or Night of Joy ends up being cancelled. Disney is prepared to take care of things, though, and guests simply need to stay informed as to all that is going on.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]