Evel Dick Donato Blasts ‘Big Brother 19,’ Says CBS Summertime Reality Show Is ‘A Shadow Of What It Once Was’

Big Brother Season 8 winner Evel Dick Donato is known as one of the most notorious players of the CBS summertime reality show and he’s a superfan to boot, so it’s no surprise that he has some strong feelings about the show’s current cast. In an interview with Big Brother Network, Donato blasted the show’s Season 19 cast, delivering some especially harsh words for Big Brother puppet master Paul Abrahamian. Evel Dick condemned Paul’s dirty work on this season of the show, slamming him for orchestrating the mob mentality in the house and “ruining” this season of Big Brother altogether.

Donato has admitted on Twitter that while he thought Paul deserved to win Big Brother last summer, this year his gameplay and manipulation of the other houseguests has been questionable.

“When I played, I did my own dirty work,” Donato explained to Big Brother Network.

“I didn’t need the ‘house’ to gang up on someone, isolate someone, attack someone… I didn’t orchestrate this mob mentality, giving lines for others to attack people with like Paul has.”

Evel Dick described the Big Brother 19 cast as “the biggest flock of sheep ever on Big Brother” as they take orders from returning player Paul, who came into the CBS summertime house with a long list of advantages, not the least of which was the fact that he made it to the runner-up position last season.

He’s back! #YourBoyIsBack #BB19 #BBPaul ???? A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@cbs_bigbrother) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

Evel Dick takes issue with the fact that the Big Brother houseguests are completely letting Paul run the house and eagerly taking orders from him while he gets no blood on his hands.

“This season would have been so different without Paul in the cast — an entirely different season,” Donato said.

“I feel like Paul poisoned this cast. Would it have been a good season? Who the hell knows, but it would have been VERY different, no doubt…To me, in my opinion, this is one of (if not THE WORST) seasons in the history of the show. The more production manipulates the game, the worse the seasons have become. The show is a shadow of what it once was.”

Donato went on to say that in the old days of Big Brother all of the houseguests had an even playing field. Now, the show comes with twists, safety advantages, and scenarios that change the game at the drop of a producer’s hat.

“I’d like to see the show go back to playing with no vetos for a summer, no twists, no DR or producer manipulation,” Donato revealed.

“Just old school Big Brother. A back to basics season… and let people play the game. There are quite a number of alumni that have said they will never go back on the show because of what it has become.”

Evel Dick Donato’s harsh words about Big Brother 19 have been echoed by other franchise legends, including Season 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby, who thinks the 2017 cast has crossed the line with their bad behavior.

Take a look at the video below to see one of Paul Abrahamian’s master plans coming to fruition on Big Brother 19.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Fox]