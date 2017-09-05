‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah Sick Of Hilary And Devon – Dumps Billionaire To Pursue Tessa Instead

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) is sick and tired of Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) and her constant comments about Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). Hilary was right when she said Devon was inconsiderate to blow off meeting Mariah when he hung out with Hilary instead. Hilary also went out of her way to let Mariah knows she’s available since things are done between her and Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood). Hilary’s hoping to poke at Mariah’s insecurities, but this won’t work in her favor.

Hilary’s ego is wounded – lashing out at Mariah

The fact is, Hilary can’t stand that there’s no one interested in her right now. Devon might have played nice at the GCAC and listened to Hilary brag, but he’s trying to make things work with Mariah. And while Hilary implied to Mariah that she’s single because she wants to be, Y&R viewers know that Jordan kicked her to the curb to try and get with Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil), her nemesis. It makes Hilary feel better to poke at Mariah and would thrill Hilary if she could steal Devon from Mariah.

But what if Hilary only gets Devon back by default? It seems that is where it’s heading. Mariah is disenchanted with Devon, and although she dropped the “L” word, Mariah doesn’t love Devon. Young and the Restless spoilers promise that the only reason Mariah told Devon she loved him is because she was feeling weird about kissing Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) and was trying to reassure herself that she should choose Devon instead of exploring the other feelings she was having.

On yesterday’s #YR, Hilary and Mariah have a brawl over Devon. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/KHHzU0v2b8 pic.twitter.com/ekaHtLmuiR — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 9, 2017

Mariah should want Devon – but she doesn’t

Young and the Restless spoilers hint there is a reason Mariah is sticking with Devon, even after he stood her up, didn’t tell her “I love you” back, and is obviously still not over his ex-wife. That reason is that Mariah’s dislike of Hilary outweighs her annoyance with Devon. It’s true Mariah was more into Devon, but then she began having feelings for Tessa and Devon didn’t give her what she needed. Mariah and Devon are heading for a split, and it seems clear that Mariah will do the dumping. Mariah wouldn’t give Hilary the satisfaction of splitting them up, so she’ll walk away from the billionaire.

Y&R spoilers say Hilary wants Devon, but she also wants to take him from Mariah. Devon might not look so shiny if he’s not a prize she stole from Mariah. But there’s also the matter of Mariah and Tessa’s connection. Young and the Restless spoilers from Soaps She Knows promise on Friday, September 8 that Mariah takes a risk. While this risk might come as she helps Tessa look for her sister Crystal Porter (Morgan Obenreder), it also might be a romantic risk that Mariah takes.

Mariah puts her heart on her sleeve with Tessa today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/dU2IEpnIPh — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) August 3, 2017

Once Crystal is safe, everything changes

Other Y&R spoilers and rumors tease Tessa can’t move forward right now with any romantic interest, whether Mariah or her half-brother Noah Newman (Robert Adamson). Tessa is frantic with worry over Crystal so happily ever after isn’t on her mind. But once Crystal is safe, which should be in a week or two, Tessa will consider what she wants from the future. It might be Mariah or it might be Noah, although it’s clear to see Young and the Restless is going for the lady love plot.

No matter what happens with Tessa, it won’t be too long before Mariah is done with Devon. Even after Mariah ditches him, don’t look for Devon to run back to Hilary. Devon will see that Hilary did everything she could to ruin his chances of a happy ending with Mariah, and he won’t take that lightly. Plus, Lily will constantly be in her brother’s ear telling him to stay far from Hilary. Before all is said and done, Mariah and Tessa might be happy together while Devon is missing his ginger ex and Hilary is still all alone!

Be sure to catch up on other hot Y&R action including Victor and Ravi's coming confrontation, Ashley's humiliation thanks to Dina, and Scott telling Victor about Abby financing the human trafficking ring.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]