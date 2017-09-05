Jon Gosselin’s Girlfriend Starts GoFundMe Page To Help Pay Court Fees Amid Jon’s Legal Battle With Kate

Strapped for cash and in the middle of a bitter battle, Jon Gosselin’s girlfriend is going to extreme measures to make sure that he has the best legal team in place to win the custody battle with his ex-wife Kate.

As Inquisitr reported, Jon and Kate Gosselin got into a heated argument on August 15 in a parking lot over their 13-year-old daughter, Hannah. Allegedly, Hannah didn’t want to leave her dad to go to her mom’s house and stayed in the car while Kate physically tried to remove her. The whole ordeal ended in the cops being called though no arrests were made. Hannah was taken to the hospital for injuries to her arm.

But now Jon and his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, have taken the legal battle into their own hands by trying to raise funds to fight Kate via a GoFundMe page. The fundraiser was started on September 2 and is seeking $30,000 to help pay legal fees. To date, only $1,828 has been raised.

In the description, Colleen explains what a loving and devoted father Jon is to his eight children. She describes his financial and legal battle as “one that pits him against media and financial forces that far exceed his own.”

The post goes on to take a jab at Kate, saying that Jon doesn’t have the luxury of “network-funded public relations” to help him pay his lawyers. This obviously is pointing the finger at TLC, which airs Kate’s show, Kate Plus 8. It also accuses the network of spinning facts against Jon to make him look bad.

Radar Online spoke with Colleen in an exclusive interview about the fundraiser, where she dished on why the GoFundMe page was started.

“It was started [by] myself and his family. You can refer to the Go Fund Me page for further information.”

The same article goes on to point out another fight between Jon and Kate on August 22, this time at an orthodontist office. Jon called the cops after the two argued over who would take their daughter home. Though it isn’t clear which daughter was involved in this altercation, the cops went on to say that she wished to go home with her father. Police later suggested that Jon and Kate go to court to settle their disagreements once and for all.

Though Jon has a steady job and also makes extra money as a disc jockey, Kate still has full custody of their brood of eight. On his Instagram page, you can see Jon constantly promoting his disc jockey gig, where he most recently promoted a “Back to School” party this past Labor Day weekend.

