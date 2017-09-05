Did ‘RHOD’ Star Brandi Redmond’s Plastic Surgery Cause Her Miscarriage?

Brandi Redmond underwent a mommy makeover after the birth of her two daughters, and sadly, she miscarried her third child.

During last night’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas, Brandi Redmond opened up about how her surgeries may have led her to lose her baby.

On September 5, OK! Magazine shared a recap of the latest episode of the Bravo reality series, revealing that during the show, Brandi Redmond and her husband, Bryan, met with her OB/GYN, Dr. Catherine Holt, to talk about her fertility struggles.

As fans may recall, Brandi Redmond already shares two daughters, Brooklyn and Brinley, with her husband, but she would like to add a boy to their family to carry on her husband’s name.

Speaking to the doctor, Brandi Redmond revealed that she was having major baby fever just one year after undergoing a mommy makeover, which typically includes a tummy tuck, stretch mark removal, and a breast augmentation and lift. However, as a result of the procedures, Redmond’s stomach became separated, and she was informed that she may not be able to carry another child full-term.

Months later, Brandi Redmond discovered she was pregnant during a vacation in Florida, and while there, she visited a clinic, where she learned that she had miscarried the child.

“I feel like I just blame myself for doing the mommy makeover,” Brandi Redmond admitted.

While Brandi Redmond’s surgery may have led to her miscarriage, Dr. Holt encouraged her against blaming herself and informed her that many women have gotten pregnant after undergoing a mommy makeover.

As for the future, Brandi Redmond said that while she would like to get pregnant again, there are a lot of risks involved. As she explained, she may lose another baby or have a child who is premature.

To see more of Brandi Redmond and her co-stars, including Cary Deuber, Stephanie Hollman, LeeAnne Locken, D’Andra Simmons, and Kameron Westcott, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 2 on Monday nights at 10 p.m. on Bravo TV.

