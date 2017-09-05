More Evidence Donald Trump ‘Pee Tape’ Exists: Russian Politician Reveals That Russia Has Blackmail Material

Following revelations by a respected BBC journalist that multiple sources support the existence of the so-called “pee tape” — an alleged Russian intelligence video of Donald Trump watching prostitutes urinate on a Moscow hotel bed in 2013 — a Russian political leader on Monday dropped another bombshell on national television in that country, appearing to confirm that the Russian government holds blackmail material on Trump.

Nikita Isayev, director of Russia’s Institute of Contemporary Economics and now leader of the “New Russia Movement,” appeared on the Russia 24 network Monday. On the broadcast, he called for retaliation against the Trump administration, over recently increased sanctions on Russia that forced Russian diplomats in the United States to vacate three compounds locate in the U.S.

Isayev’s plan to retaliate against Trump? To release compromising information, called “kompromat” in Russian parlance, according to London’s Independent newspaper.

While Isayev did not specify that he was referring directly to the alleged Trump “pee tape,” the story of the video’s existence was the most highly publicized aspect of the Christopher Steele Dossier, a collection of intelligence information on Trump’s business and personal connections to Russia compiled by Steele, a former British intelligence agent.

Journalist Julia Davis, an expert on Russian media, first noticed and translated Isayev’s statement, as seen in the above tweet, in which she quotes Isayev as calling for Russian to “hit” Trump with the “kompromat.”

Another expert on media coverage of the ongoing Trump Russia scandal, independent journalist Seth Abramson, has said that he believes that the 2013 Miss Hungary beauty queen Kata Sarka may also possess “key information” on the existence of the “pee tape.”

(5) And I've argued Kata Sarka (Miss Hungary 2013) must be added to that witness list also—she has KEY information on this issue to divulge. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 5, 2017

In January, the now-30-year-old Sarka stated that when she was a contestant in the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant in Moscow — a pageant owned by Trump at that time — Trump attempted to bring her up to his hotel suite. Sarka turned down the come-on from Trump, who had been married to his third wife, Melania Trump, for eight years when he allegedly made the offer to Sarka.

According to the Steele Dossier, the “pee tape” was recorded covertly in Trump’s suite at the Moscow Ritz-Carlton Hotel in 2013. Trump hired prostitutes to join him in the hotel’s presidential suite, Steele reported. Trump then watched as the prostitutes performed a “golden shower” show — that is, a urination performance — soiling a bed once slept in by President Barack Obama.

To view the original Russia 24 broadcast on which Isayev calls to “hit” Trump with “kompromat,” go to this link. Isayev’s startling statements appear at about the 56-minute mark.

When asked whether the Russian government really possesses the blackmail material on Trump, Isayev is heard to reply, “Of course we have it!”

Trump himself has dismissed the Steele Dossier in its entirety as “fake news.” In August, Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, sent a letter to congressional investigators in which he, too, dismissed the dossier as “libelous.” But the letter did not address the “pee tape” and, in fact, attempted only to refute allegations made in the dossier against Cohen himself, leaving the dossier’s allegations against Trump unanswered.

