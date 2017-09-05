Watch USA vs. Honduras Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, & 2018 World Cup Qualifying Odds

On Tuesday night, soccer fans will get to watch Honduras vs. USA live streaming online and on television as the 2018 World Cup qualifying continues. The United States Men’s National Team find themselves in a dangerous spot as a loss could further hinder their chances at making it to next year’s tournament. San Pedro, Honduras will host tonight’s game at Estadio Olympic Metropolitano with temperatures in the 80s and a possible rainstorm on the way. In addition to possible weather issues, the United States will be without one of their star players for the matchup. However, the team is in third-place as of this report and will look towards a potential new strategy in terms of the lineup for this particular game.

As Goal.com reported ahead of today’s matchup, Team USA head coach Bruce Arena could be utilizing an “MLS-heavy squad” in a CONCACAF game they “must not lose.” The strategy may be employed since European have just started their seasons elsewhere and may not quite have the fitness yet to play two qualifiers in four days effectively. It’s already been reported that star player Jozy Altidore will serve his suspension during this match due to earning his second yellow card of the qualifying against Costa Rica. Honduras will also be shorthanded, as defensive star Emilio Izaguirre is currently suspended and their top attacker Andy Najar has an injury which ruled him out of action today.

The United States fell 2-0 at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey to Costa Rica in their previous matchup. Marco Urena led the Costa Ricans with two goals as goalkeeper Keylor Navas made critical saves to prevent any comeback. Now the U.S. will try to bounce back in an away matchup against Honduras knowing that their chances of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup are in jeopardy. The United States is currently sitting at 2-3-2 in the standings with the top three teams advancing from the conference to the World Cup. A fourth-place team would be part of an inter-federation playoff and still have a chance to get a spot in the tournament next year.

Currently, Mexico is leading the CONCACAF standings with 17 points and a game differential of +8, while Costa Rica is second with 14 points and a +7 game differential. The United States has a +1 differential and is tied with Honduras with eight total points heading into tonight’s game. A win would greatly help the United States’ chances of advancing to the World Cup, while a draw will also keep USA able to “control their own fate.” As Goal.com website mentioned, the team has the easiest remaining schedule amongst the Hex teams still fighting for a final automatic berth. Costa Rica and Mexico seem close to locks to qualify, but will the United States join them?

As of this report, the Vegas Insider website reports a range of odds for Team USA as they are priced from +110 to +140 at various sportsbooks. The Honduras team is a slightly bigger underdog, priced from +210 to +260 at different books, while a draw is anywhere from +180 to +220. The over/under goals total opened at 2.5 goals but has since settled to just two goals for the complete game.

Tonight’s United States vs. Honduras soccer matchup is slated for a 5:36 p.m. Eastern Time start. The latest World Cup qualifying matchup for CONCACAF will be available to watch on beIn Sports for many United States cable and satellite customers. In addition, there is the option to log into the official beIN Sports website to watch the USA vs. Honduras game live streaming online. Viewers will need to currently have a valid cable or satellite account log-in and beIN Sports as part of their television channel package.

There are two other options to consider for live streaming today’s soccer game via beIN Sports. One of those is Fubo TV which features the channel. New customers can sign up for a one-week trial through the FuboTV website or apps located on iTunes, Google Play Store, Roku TV, Apple TV, and/or Amazon Fire TV. The other option is SlingTV, which includes the option to sign up for a free one-week trial. Customers will need to select Sling Orange, or Sling Blue (or both) and then choose to add the Sports Extra add-on for an extra $5 cost. Customers can see more information via the Sling.com website.

[Featured Image by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images]