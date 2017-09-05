“Let me tell you about the very rich. They are different from you and me,” said F. Scott Fitzgerald. And while the author probably wasn’t talking about their taste in real estate, it will take someone with deep pockets to purchase the house that inspired Fitzgerald to create the home of Jay Gatsby in the novel The Great Gatsby out on the Gold Coast of Long Island. Fitzgerald put his own fictional spin on the home that was designed in 1928 by McKim, Mead & White, and located at 235 Middle Neck Road in Sands Point, on the North Shore of Long Island.

This year, several notable properties have gone on the market in addition to the property that Fitzgerald pictured when he described Jay Gatsby’s estate, including the childhood home of First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, and the A.A. Milne estate that was the basis for the Winnie the Pooh “Hundred Acre Wood.”

The farm that was built and created by the Milne family, also known as Ashdown Forest and the House at Pooh Corner (and what the family called Cotchford). The property was listed at Savills and represented by estate agent Robert Jacobs who talks about the property that is a 45-minute train ride from London.

“Cotchford Farm presents the opportunity to buy not just a delightful family home but a slice of British history. It is rare to come across a property that has been home to not one but two iconic British figures, more than that it is a much loved, and idyllic family home in a wonderful, world-renowned setting.”

Dream House of the Week: The mansion that inspired 'The Great Gatsby' https://t.co/tBd8ticSw9 pic.twitter.com/33ZfBC6Dj8 — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) September 2, 2017

In The Great Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald described the home of Jay Gatsby in lush terms with great detail.

“[Gatsby’s home was] a factual imitation of some Hôtel de Ville in Normandy, with a tower on one side, spanking new under a thin beard of raw ivy, and a marble swimming pool, and more than forty acres of lawn and garden.”

Watch the Real Estate Video of the property that inspired Jay Gatsby’s home in The Great Gatsby

Though the house on Middle Neck Road in Sands Point doesn’t have a pool, it is still well-appointed, sits on 5.3 acres, and is selling for $16.88 million. This house wasn’t just a property that F.Scott Fitzgerald admired from afar, he knew the original owner, Mary Harriman Rumsey, who bought the land in 1923. An article in the Fitzgerald Review in 2015 described Fitzgerald’s relationship with Rumsey, and the role she played in forming Jay Gatsby.

“In addition to helping Fitzgerald discover the lifestyle of the moneyed aristocracy of Old Westport, Long Island, and their involvement in the movement of eugenics as material for The Great Gatsby, Mary Harriman Rumsey shaped the author’s view of the very rich and won his applause for her work in New Deal politics.”

The Great Gatsby Mansion is For Sale — House of the Day https://t.co/22iatgZTic pic.twitter.com/Aa6XeERAS0 — Yvette Michele (@ArtistYvetteM) April 5, 2017

And the Middle Neck Road property that inspired Jay Gatsby’s home in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby isn’t the only Gatsby-related property to go on the market this year. The home in Kings Point, Long Island was the inspiration for Gatsby’s home in the 2013 film adaptation of The Great Gatsby(which starred Leonardo DiCaprio). The house at 26 Pond Road boasts 56k square feet and a 250-foot private dock (no word on the color of the lights on the end, and if they are Daisy inspired).

The property also includes an outdoor lazy river, an indoor lap pool, multiple saunas and steam rooms, plus an extensive wine cellar and tasting rooms, and that’s not all.

“If that wasn’t enough, there’s also a two-story garage that fits nine vehicles and comes with a hydraulic lift. You can’t see the green light of Daisy Buchanon’s place, but you can see the New York City skyline.”

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

The A.A. Milne House Where ‘Winnie The Pooh’ And Christopher…

Jennifer Lawrence Will Play Jazz-Age Icon Zelda Fitzgerald In New…

Trump ‘Feels Great’ Spending Millions On Mar-A-Lago Trips, What…

Virginia Childhood Home Of Jacqueline Kennedy… – The Inquisitr

The home, which was also built in the year 1928, has eighteen bedrooms and thirty-two bedrooms. It can be yours for a mere $85 million, old sport.

Which of the properties that inspired a Jay Gatsby residence would you prefer? What do you think F. Scott Fitzgerald would think of all of this real estate talk surrounding The Great Gatsby?

[Featured Image by Oli Scarff/Getty Images]