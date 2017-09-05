‘Star Wars: Episode 8’: New Leak Further Teases Anakin Skywalker’s Return

It is looking more and more likely that the beloved Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) will indeed make his long-awaited comeback in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi.

Previous reports have suggested that Christensen will appear in the highly-anticipated sequel as a Force ghost of Anakin with the actor allegedly spotted at Pinewood Studios in the middle of the production for the movie. Now, more evidence has emerged pointing to the character being featured in the film.

The ever-hardworking Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh stumbled upon a listing on Amazon that featured a kid costume apparently inspired from Anakin Skywalker as seen in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The product listing had the title of the movie along with the character’s name.

Zeroh believes that the blatant mention of Anakin in the listing suggests that the character will be part of Star Wars: Episode 8 and that the costume he will be wearing will somehow be similar to the one on the leak, which slightly resembles the one he is sporting in the above image, but with a hood.

The listing was taken down not long after people took notice, which convinced the Star Wars watcher all the more that it revealed a spoiler to The Last Jedi with regards to Anakin Skywalker’s return.

Zeroh has also said that Anakin and his eventual dark turn as Darth Vader will be an important element to the plot of the Star Wars sequel. While Luke’s (Mark Hamill) father is no more, the new films still hark back to the character.

Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens showed his dismantled helmet as Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) vowed to finish what he started. The next film is expected to take things further as far as Anakin references go.

It has been rumored for a while now that Anakin will be in Star Wars: Episode 8 alongside Yoda, whose reappearance has also been made more and more possible as additional information and merchandise for The Last Jedi continue to come out.

Many believe that Christensen taking part in the 2017 Star Wars Celebration years after shying away from the franchise is his way to ease himself back into the galaxy far, far away.

It is believed that Anakin will help his son Luke Skywalker in training Rey (Daisy Ridley) in Star Wars: Episode 8, especially since he has come to doubt what he learned from the Jedi order.

As Luke declared in the teaser trailer, he believes that the time has arrived for the Jedi to end, a revelation that shocked many and spawned countless speculations. With the Jedi knight feeling this way, it is only right that Anakin and Yoda will be with him to help him make sense of it all.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]