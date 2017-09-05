Did A ‘BB19’ Houseguest Get Bad News From The Diary Room, Or Are The Tears For Sympathy To Further His Game?

BB19 fans are dedicated to watching every move of the Big Brother houseguests on the live feeds. Having noticed that Paul is visibly upset, many fans are trying to get some answers by going through the clues. When taking a look at some of the posted scenarios, some fans have let their imaginations run wild.

The following may contain BB19 spoilers. If you don’t want to know what may make the editorial cut, stop reading now.

Getting called to the Diary Room is part of residing in the BB19 house. It is where the houseguests have a chance to vent and say how they really feel without their competition overhearing. The strategies and plans that America hears are between the houseguest and the BB19 fans.

If the houseguest starts to talk about anything specific to other houseguests, they hear the pre-recorded message, “You are not allowed to talk about your Diary Room sessions with other houseguests.”

Yesterday, Paul was called to the Diary Room three times, which is strange all by itself. Usually, the houseguests will only enter once in a day, if at all. In previous seasons, when a houseguest is given bad news from home, it is usually in the privacy of the Diary Room if it is a personal family matter. Derek had received information regarding his grandfather and chose to stay, while Monica was told of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the living room with the other houseguests when she learned her cousin was among the missing. Now, Paul has been called in and has received some news that has visibly upset him — or has he?

Fans of BB19 have taken to social media to try to figure out what is going on with Paul. While some believe he is faking it for a game move, others think there might be something awry. Paul has spoken of the girl he was dating before entering the house. It sounded like he was really into her, and some fans have posted that they think she pulled her permission for him to speak about her on camera. This could be upsetting to him because he has no idea what that means as far as where they stand. Is she breaking it off?

Other BB19 fans are speculating that possibly his girlfriend is in an internship in Texas and has been impacted by the flooding. While her safety is a concern, if they told Paul about the catastrophic hurricane, wouldn’t they have told the entire house?

Fans of BB19 know that Paul is an animal lover and a furbaby daddy. He has several pets at home that his mom is caring for in his absence. A theory is that something has happened to one of them, and he is upset and crying over his beloved four-legged baby. While this is understandable to the fans who see pets as family, it leaves others saying no way because the death of a pet wouldn’t be the same as a human. There is no funeral to miss.

If you think I won't stop & makeout with your pooch, you're very wrong. ???? A post shared by Paul Abrahamian (@deadskull) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

National pet day with my youngest Presa. Such a gentle little giant who likes to slow dance. He has the sweetest eyes & sweetest little soul. Shoutout to all my other animals Blair, Olive, King, & Button. ???????????? A post shared by Paul Abrahamian (@deadskull) on Apr 11, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

A final theory that is being considered by fans is the wildfires in California. Again, other BB19 fans weighed in to say they believe that the entire house would be told instead of just Paul. This falls under news that impacts everyone just like the hurricane.

All of the speculations have led back to gameplay. Some fans are convinced that the emotions Paul is showing are simply a game move. He has had a perfect game of strategy and manipulation. BB19 fans have come to expect Paul to do whatever it takes to win the game.

Do you believe that Paul is working the houseguests for game strategy? Do you think it is possible that Paul had to make a health-related decision for one of his pets that his mother is caring for? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]