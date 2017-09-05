‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Spends Labor Day Weekend With Her Kids, Shares Photos On Instagram

Teresa Giudice spent Labor Day Weekend with her family.

As she and her co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Danielle Staub, Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker, and Margaret Josephs, prepare for next month’s premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8, Teresa Giudice is focused on her family.

As her husband, Joe Giudice, continues to serve a 41-month prison term at Fort Dix in New Jersey, Teresa Giudice is spending tons of time with their four daughters, and over the weekend, she shared photos of her youngest three daughters, Audriana, Milania, and Gabriella, on Instagram.

In her first photo, which was shared on September 2, Teresa Giudice’s daughter Audriana posed in a tie-dyed romper and a Louis Vuitton bag. In the caption, she suggested she was spending time with her former co-star and longtime friend, Dina Manzo, by including her in her list of tags.

A short time later, Teresa Giudice shared a second photo, and in the caption, the reality star told her fans and followers that she was in Massachusetts with her daughter, Gabriella, who was playing in a soccer game in the area. Giudice also labeled herself a “soccer mom” in the caption.

“Happy Labor Day! Enjoying the day with my baby Milania,” Teresa Giudice wrote in the caption of a third photo, which featured the reality star giving her daughter a piggy back ride.

A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Sep 2, 2017 at 5:54am PDT

Teresa Giudice spent 11 months behind bars in 2015, and in early 2016, her husband began serving his prison term.

As fans may recall, Teresa and Joe Giudice were charged with bank and wire fraud years ago after they reportedly made a fraudulent bankruptcy filing.

A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Sep 4, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

In other Teresa Giudice news, the reality star recently faced shocking allegations of being unfaithful to her incarcerated husband, and soon, fans will watch the allegations play out on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

To see more of Teresa Giudice, her family, and her co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Danielle Staub, Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker, and Margaret Josephs, tune into The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 on October 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

A sneak peek at the new season can be seen below.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]