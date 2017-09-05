Is Jana Duggar Still Single? Twin John David Rumored To Be Courting As Joy-Anna And Jinger Settle Down

The Duggar family has not posted a single picture of Jana for a couple of months. With the rumors of her twin, John David, courting, it may be time for the 27-year-old Duggar looks for someone special in life. Her younger sisters, Joy-Anna and Jinger, have now all settled into their new, married lives, even getting pregnant, which puts a lot of pressure for the unmarried Duggar girl.

The rumor has it that John David is in the process of courting someone in Texas. According to the Hollywood Gossip, he “spends very little time at home in Arkansas” because he divides his time “between pilot training classes in Mississippi and courting in the Lone Star State,” where his girlfriend lives.

The family has not confirmed or denied this rumor, which makes fans wonder if this is something that will become serious.

While there is a big chance that Jana is still single, she is still getting to travel and see different parts of the country. She was part of the entourage that went out to Kentucky to help Kendra Caldwell, who is engaged to Joseph Duggar, get her wedding dress.

The fans were elated to see the 27-year-old Duggar, who is now rarely seen on social media.

Many of the remarked just how “beautiful” she is and that she knows how to look presentable.

“Jana is beautiful,” a follower commented. “She always looks great. John David looks more out together than usual.”

The last time that the eldest Duggar girl was seen on her family’s Facebook was in June when they took a trip to Silver Dollar City. She was seated next to Anna Duggar, her brother Josh’s wife.

Jana has been a big support to Anna ever since the scandals rocked her relationship with Josh. Not only is Jana often seen with Meredith, Josh and Anna’s fourth child, but she also has been noted for being an emotional support for the mother.

“Jana has been such an encouragement and such a rock this past year of my life,” Anna said, according to the International Business Times. “She is such a treasure.”

Fans always have been so supportive of Jana, with many proclaiming her many values for whoever is paying attention.

“Whoever is worthy of marrying Jana is going to have a great wife,” Lavell Mayo wrote in the comments. “She is such a lovely and Godly lady.”

The 27-year-old Duggar has stated in the past that she is hoping to get married and start a family of her own, like her younger sisters Joy-Anna and Jinger.

“I know how it feels to wait for ‘Prince Charming’ to come along,” the 27-year-old Duggar said, according to Radar Online. “I’m still waiting. Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because you’re not part of ‘that’ group.”

Do you think the family is not showing Jana on Facebook because she started courting or because she still is single? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]