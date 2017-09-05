‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Bookout & Taylor McKinney Help Houston After Hurricane Harvey

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, are doing their part in helping with the relief effort in Texas after Hurricane Harvey devastated many parts of the state, including Houston.

According to In Touch Weekly magazine, Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney are using their clothing line, Things That Matter, or TTM, to help raise money for the Texas after Hurricane Harvey destroyed and flooded Houston. The Teen Mom OG stars decided to design a special tee shirt to sell on their website, with all of the profits going to Hurricane Harvey relief. In addition, the MTV stars have publicly announced that they plan to personally match any donations made via the Things That Matter website.

As many Teen Mom OG fans may know, Taylor McKinney grew up in Texas, and his family still lives there. Thankfully, Taylor revealed via the TTM social media pages that his family members were not impacted by Hurricane Harvey, but that he felt the need to help in any way possible.

The tee shirt, which has the state of Texas, with Houston encircled in a heart, reads “Pray 4 Houston,” and has been listed at $24.95. The shirt is black with red, white, and blue lettering, and is available in sizes small, medium, large, extra large, and extra, extra large.

The Teen Mom OG stars have been campaigning for people to help the Harvey relief effort via social media. The reality TV couple are not only asking for people to help the humans in need after Harvey, but also the animals that have been impacted by the tragedy.

Maci and myself have pledged to match whatever proceeds are raised from these shirts. https://t.co/RYIzN9o0wA pic.twitter.com/LtP4Uj7S8N — ttmlifestyle (@ttmlifestyle) September 1, 2017

While Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney are personally impacted by the natural disaster in Texas, other reality TV stars have also been affected by the devastation in the south. Just last week, The Little Couple star, Jen Arnold, revealed that their former neighborhood was one of many destroyed during the hurricane, and Danielle Busby of OutDaughtered announced that her mother had lost her home due to the flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]