Jinger Duggar’s Parents Say Jeremy Vuolo Is ‘Perfect’ Husband On Birthday, Despite Allowing Her To Wear Pants

It is Jeremy Vuolo’s 30th birthday, and his parents-in-law can’t help but gush about just how “perfect” he is. It only has been ten months since Jinger and Jeremy got married, but Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar seem to be absolutely sure that he is the best man in their 23-year-old daughter’s life. Despite some of the lifestyle choices that he has made for himself and his wife, like allowing her to wear pants, it looks like Jinger’s parents are proud to call him son-in-law.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been the couple to follow on the family’s TLC show, Jill & Jessa Counting On. They are perhaps the most cosmopolitan couple. Not only did they get engaged on a rooftop in New York, but they love to document their nation-wide travels on their Instagram. In fact, Jinger Duggar has been praised by her fans for not having a baby right away and taking the time to develop her own perspective, style, and hobbies.

Ever since the wedding, she started wearing pants. This shocked her followers in the beginning, knowing that she grew up under a strict and conservative dress code. As a child, Jinger was not allowed to wear anything that revealed her knees, thighs, cleavage and her shoulders.

“My daughters are the second generation of modest dressing in this family,” her mother wrote for a TLC blog. “They’ve grown up being dressed modestly, and in clothes that are definitely more feminine apparel.”

Now, with the green light from her husband, she has been venturing into styles that her mother did not allow.

Despite bringing about these changes in her daughter, Jim Bob and Michelle are extremely fond of Jeremy Vuolo.

Happy Birthday to our wonderful son-in-law, Jeremy! We are very thankful for you and your devotion to our Lord! You are the perfect match for Jinger and we are so grateful that you are in our family. We love you, Jeremy! @jeremy_vuolo A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Sep 5, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

The fans reflected the same sentiment in the comments, saying that this particular Duggar couple serves as an “inspiration” to them.

Wearing pants is not the only thing that the 23-year-old Duggar has done. She is now a full-fledged photographer, who loves to apply her artistic eye in documenting her travels.

When Jinger and Jeremy visited Los Angeles this past month, she uploaded many pictures of her husband, landmarks, and scenery that impressed her Instagram followers.

This photograph of Jeremy, in particular, drew the fans’ attention.

@jeremy_vuolo taking in the sights //the Getty // A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Aug 19, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

“Your photography is amazing,” one fan commented. “When did you pick up photography? Have you always had a knack for it? When you were still homeschooled did you ever use a curriculum to help further your love and knowledge of photography?”

Another fan remarked that she is “very talented with the camera,” and she loves “all the photos” that Jinger posts.

Do you think Jeremy will continue to push Jinger in new ways? Do you think her parents will continue to see him as an excellent partner for their daughter? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jinger Vuolo/Instagram]