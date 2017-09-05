Two Magic Kingdom Snack Locations Joining Mobile Food Ordering, Full List Of All WDW Locations

Some may think that dining at a table-service restaurant is the only way to have a relaxing meal at Walt Disney World, but there are some other options out there now. “Mobile Food Ordering” started at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at the beginning of the summer, and it has now spread out to all four theme parks, as well as Disney Springs. Now, two snack locations at the Magic Kingdom are going to start the service to make things even easier on guests.

So far, the majority of the locations joining in on mobile food ordering have been quick-service locations throughout Disney property. Now, there are actually snack locations which will be made available for guests to order ahead of time on their My Disney Experience accounts.

According to WDW Magic, Aloha Isle Refreshments will be added to Mobile Order on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. The official website of Walt Disney World has revealed that The Lunching Pad in Tomorrowland started on the service today.

These are going to be the first snack locations, or “kiosks,” to feature the ability to order food before even arriving at the location.

A vast majority of quick-service locations have joined the new service, which allows guests to place their order and even pay for it on their My Disney Experience app. Upon arriving at their location, they simply advise they’ve arrived, and their order will be ready shortly.

Magic Kingdom

Cosmic Ray’s

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe

Columbia Harbour House

Pinocchio Village Haus

Tomorrowland Terrace

The Lunching Pad

Aloha Isle Refreshments – Beginning Sept. 6

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

ABC Commissary

Backlot Express

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Satu’li Canteen

Pizzafari

Flame Tree Barbecue

Restaurantosaurus

Harambe Market

Epcot

Electric Umbrella

Liberty Inn

Disney Springs

D-Luxe Burger

More locations are expected to be added as time goes on as there are a number of quick-service restaurants at Epcot and Hollywood Studios which still don’t offer the service. Even after that, more snack locations will be added now that Aloha Isle and The Lunching Pad have joined in.

While it may seem like a lot, the steps needed to take advantage of mobile food ordering at Walt Disney World are very simple.

Open the My Disney Experience app. Tap your character icon. Scroll down to “Order Food” under “My Plans.” Select “Dining,” select your dining location, and choose “Order Food.” Make your selections for food and beverages. Pay using a credit card. Arrive at your dining location. Open the My Disney Experience app and tap your character icon. Select “I’m Here, Prepare My Order.” This will send a message to the kitchen to start preparing your food. A notification will be sent to your food when it is ready, and you can pick it up at the “Mobile Order Pick Up” location.

As of now, Mobile Ordering can still only be used with credit cards and not cash or the Disney Dining Plan. There has been nothing said as to when those options will be made available.

The My Disney Experience (MDE) app is becoming more and more useful as time goes on, and mobile food ordering is easily one of the best things it can do. With the additions of The Lunching Pad and Aloha Isle in the Magic Kingdom, Disney is making food ordering simple and speeding things up by not forcing guests to wait in line. It’s going to keep expanding, and that will only make it easier to get all your favorite meals and snacks with the touch of a button.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]