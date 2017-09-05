‘Fuller House’ Season 3 Spoilers: Lonzo Ball To Guest Star

Fuller House Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix in September. However, fans don’t know much about the new season, other than it will be focused on family fun. While not much is known about what to expect in the coming episodes, viewers can expect to see at least one guest star.

According to Entertainment Weekly, NBA star Lonzo Ball will make an appearance during Season 3 of Fuller House. The Lakers rookie will reportedly show up at the Tanner-Fuller house to “recruit someone to join his new organization.” It seems that DJ and her big brood will get to rub elbows with yet another professional athlete.

In Season 1 of the fan favorite Netflix series, DJ’s younger sister, Stephanie Tanner, began dating professional baseball player, Hunter Pence, who had a very comedic role in which he was going through a hitting slump, and Stephanie was blamed. The San Diego sports star appeared in only one episode, but he left a lasting mark on the series.

However, in Season 2 of Fuller House, Stephanie quickly moved on from her romance with Hunter Pence and began dating Kimmy Gibbler’s younger brother, Jimmy Gibbler. When fans last saw them, there were getting very serious about their relationship, and viewers are excited to see where the budding romance will go.

In addition, Fuller House left a lot of questions unanswered about the fate of DJ’s love life. When Season 2 ended DJ and Matt were in a relationship, and her ex-boyfriend, Steve, had just gotten engaged to his DJ doppelganger girlfriend, CJ. However, the two shared a look between them that made it seem that their romantic feelings were not dead, which could cause problems during some Season 3 episodes. Will DJ yet again be torn between Matt and Steve, or will she finally make her final choice?

Meanwhile, Fuller House fans will also be seeing an interesting storyline for Stephanie, as actress Jodi Sweetin broke her leg before filming and will be seen wearing a cast during Season 3.

What are your thoughts on the latest Fuller House Season 3 spoilers? Are you excited to see Lonzo Ball appear on the Netflix series?

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]