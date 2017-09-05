Selena Gomez Enjoys A Night Out With Boyfriend The Weeknd After Her Instagram Is Hacked

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd spent Labor Day weekend together.

Following the shocking news of Selena Gomez’s Instagram hacking, the couple was spotted together in New York City, where they enjoyed a dinner date and posed for a sweet photo.

Although Selena Gomez doesn’t normally publicize her many outings with The Weeknd, she shared an image of the two of them together on her Instagram page on Monday night after being spotted numerous times in the Big Apple over the weekend.

On September 5, Hollywood Life shared the image with readers, revealing that the couple was seen holding hands with one another just a short time before the photo was shared. The outlet also revealed that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were recently seen grabbing a bite of ice cream and playing with puppies while in New York City.

As for Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s latest date, the couple appeared to be dressed fairly casually during their night out, with Gomez in a graphic T-shirt and her singer boyfriend in a short-sleeved printed shirt.

Although Selena Gomez treated her fans and followers to a peek at her night out with The Weeknd, she didn’t reveal where she was, nor did she include a caption with the photo.

Selena Gomez’s latest outing with The Weeknd comes just days after her Instagram account was hacked and used to share naked photos of her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. While the issue has since been resolved and the photographs have been removed, the incident was quite shocking to Gomez’s fans, especially considering the images shared were taken during a time when she and Bieber weren’t dating.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd also recently made news when they chose to skip the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. As fans may recall, he was supposed to perform at the event but pulled out at the last minute. As for Gomez, she wasn’t due to perform, nor did she win any awards during the recent show.

