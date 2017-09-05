Name This Kitten: Young Female Cat Rescued From Ted Williams Tunnel In Boston By Police Needs A Name [Video]

An adorable young female kitten is going viral and winning the hearts of those who fall in love with the young cat’s photo. As seen in the above photo from the Massachusetts State Police, an unnamed kitten was rescued when she walked near the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston. With the little kitten walking precariously close to vehicles whizzing by as the cat strolled along with the side of the road, state police troopers stopped traffic in order to rescue the kitten. According to the Boston Globe, the police now are turning to the public to help come up with an appropriate and befitting name for the kitten, who was eventually rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

The kitten will be on her way to a good home once she is healthy enough to be put up for adoption. The kitten lost some tail fur, possibly from being burned. According to authorities and the Animal Rescue League of Boston, the kitten wasn’t necessarily an easy animal to rescue from danger. In fact, the kitten played hide and seek on the busy roadway, according to the below Facebook post from the Massachusetts State Police. As seen in the below video from the Facebook page, the little kitten can be seen ducking in and out of holes in the tunnel.

Police explained that the “little gal” kitten was found in the Route 90 Connector Tunnel in Boston, and that they received lots of calls from motorists about the kitten. Authorities paid their thanks to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, and to Sergeant Bob Dateo, who stopped the flow of cars to rescue the kitten. The kitten has a good outlook for a healthy survival, in spite of her tail injury.

Authorities asked people to consider terms like kitten, Boston, and connector tunnel as they considered what to name the kitten. Thus far, names like Trooper, Teddie, Rumble Strip, Spike, Lennut (which is Tunel spelled backwards), Boots, Little Puss, “Bostun,” Miss Pike, City Kitty, Liberty, Mayhem, Cinder and others have been offered as suggestions from people on Facebook for the kitten.

[Featured Image by Massachusetts State Police/AP Images]