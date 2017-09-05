Brangelina’s Biographer Ian Halperin Reveals That Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Are Not Getting Back Together

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were rumored to have reconciled after a therapy session to improve their marital life. However, a close friend says that they have no plans to give their relationship another go.

Brangelina’s biographer, Ian Halperin, told Metro that the power couple is more focused on their children’s education and health than their personal issues. They have mutually decided to put their kids’ priorities first, but this does not mean Brad and Angelina have forgotten their past.

According to Halperin, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars met at a colleague’s home in Hollywood, where Pitt took the first step forward. There were various emotional moments, and no misunderstandings were left on the table. Finally, Angelina and Brad decided to make a fresh start for the sake of their children.

The problems between them started when the Ocean’s Eleven actor flew from Paris to Los Angeles with Maddox and a few friends, asking them to land at an unfamiliar airport. The Maleficent actress was disappointed with Brad’s behavior and filed for a divorce in September of 2016.

Some divorced celebrities may love the single life, but Jolie is not one of them. In an interview with E! News, Angelina openly admitted that she doesn’t like being single. In fact, she went through tough times and always wanted to have a word with Brad.

Both of them feel that they are happier together than apart. As of now, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have cleared the air between them for the sake of Zahara, Pax, Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh. However, it may not be possible for them to give each other another chance.

In 2005, the Wanted star was blamed of having caused the divorce of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. Although Angelina Jolie dismissed allegations of an affair with the Big Short actor, she was secretly dating him. They developed a strong friendship on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

In a 2007 survey by ACNielsen, Angelina and Brad were named as the most famous Hollywood couple and top endorsers for multinational brands. The last few months have taught the Salt actress a lot, so fans hope that things will gradually improve for the whole family.

