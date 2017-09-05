NBA Rumors: Bucks Helping Knicks, Rockets Facilitate Carmelo Anthony To Houston Trade

Carmelo Anthony to Houston Rockets trade rumors continues to swirl around the league since the start of the offseason. Although the Rockets want to bring Melo to Houston, they don’t have enough trade assets to make a direct deal with the New York Knicks. However, the latest rumors revealed that a third team will help the Rockets and the Knicks facilitate the trade.

Ian Begley of ESPN reported that the Milwaukee Bucks emerged as a potential third team that can make the Carmelo Anthony to Rockets trade happen. The Bucks reportedly want to shed salary and could possibly include either John Henson or Greg Monroe in the deal. As Begley noted, there has already been preliminary talks, and the Knicks want Jabari Parker.

The potential three-team deal would send Carmelo Anthony to Houston, Ryan Anderson to Milwaukee, and Parker plus Henson or Monroe to New York. There is a higher possibility that the Knicks will choose Monroe over Henson since they have tried acquiring him in the 2015 free agency. To spice up the deal, draft picks and other young assets may also come into play.

As of now, there is no official confirmation if the Bucks will be willing to take Ryan Anderson and his three-year, $60 million contract. If the deal becomes a reality, the Knicks would be receiving the type of return they wanted to let Anthony go. Jabari Parker would be a good fit with the Knicks playing alongside Kristaps Porzingis, who is viewed as the next face of the franchise.

As most people think, the departure of Carmelo Anthony from the Knicks is inevitable. At 33, the 10-time NBA All-Star is still chasing for his first NBA championship title and it’s quite obvious that the Knicks aren’t the team who can help him achieve his goal. Also, the Knicks already want him out, proven by their actions in the past month, especially when they didn’t include Anthony in any of their ticket ads on social media.

The Rockets, who finished third in the Western Conference last season, are currently in a win-now mode. Earlier this offseason, they traded for Chris Paul to give James Harden an incredible backcourt partner. The Carmelo Anthony to Houston trade will benefit both Melo and the Rockets.

Having another ring-chasing superstar will strengthen the Rockets’ chance of dominating the Western Conference. The trio of Paul, Harden, and Anthony will give the Golden State Warriors a tough fight in a best-of-seven series. So far, the Rockets are under new ownership after Leslie Alexander sold the team to local billionaire Tilman Fertitta.

According to ESPN, Fertitta called the purchase of his hometown team a “dream come true.” It would be interesting to see Fertitta’s era starting with the Rockets ending their more than two decades of title drought. The dream scenario could become a reality if the Carmelo Anthony to Houston trade happens.

