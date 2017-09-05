‘B&B’ Spoilers: Ridge & Brooke Back Together Again After Bill’s Crimes Come To Light

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Bill (Don Diamont) may have bigger worries than Liam’s (Scott Clifton) betrayal or even the news about his role in Caroline’s fake terminal illness. B&B spoilers state Liam will make a secret recording of his father’s confession and will then use it to his advantage, according to the Inquisitr.

However, Sally (Courtney Hope) will likely use the information to force Bill to use his business acumen to rescue Spectra Fashions. It is unlikely that Bill will face criminal charges and will happily put the arson incident behind him, according to B&B spoilers. His wife, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) may not be as easy dealt with.

B&B spoilers state that Brooke’s intuition will warn her that something is amiss with Bill, but he will brush it off. However, it will just enforce her belief that he is keeping secrets from her. According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry, Brooke will realize how Bill has lied to her once his involvement in the Spectra building arson incident is exposed. She will feel disgusted and betrayed by her husband’s despicable actions, according to the latest spoilers. B&B viewers will see that Brooke will definitely let him feel the brunt of her anger while she stews at his betrayal, and this will leave the door wide open for another man.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) could take his chances with Brooke at this time. In fact, Quinn made the prediction that Bill would eventually give in to his evil side and Ridge could then make up with Brooke again. It seems that her prediction is about to come true and Ridge will make full use of Bill’s mistake and swoop in on Brooke.

According to the latest spoilers, Bold and the Beautiful viewers may even see a few “Bridge” kisses before the two former spouses decide on whether it is wise to pursue a relationship between them again. It can also be said that Bill will not idly sit by as Ridge pursues his wife, and B&B spoilers indicate that he will fight for his wife.

Do you think Brooke should give Ridge another chance? After all, she has been married to him six times, and he does seem to be the love of her life. Should Brooke stick by her current husband, Bill, and for once in her life remain true to her vows?

