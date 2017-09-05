‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Synopsis Teases Negan’s Reign Coming To An End, Survival Isn’t Enough

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers tease that Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) reign might be coming to an end. It was also revealed that until now, survival was enough. However, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the others now realize they need more than just living. They need to win the bloodiest, most intense battle of their lives.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the AMC series.

According to AMC’s official website, the synopsis for the upcoming season was released. It hints that things will not be like last year in The Walking Dead Season 8. Spoilers reveal that even though there will be tons of casualties, it will be worth it in the end. As fans know, Alexandria, Hilltop, and the Kingdom will be fighting for freedom.

Last season, escaping Negan’s rule seemed hopeless. However, the TWD Season 8 synopsis reveals that with all the communities banding together, they finally have enough firepower and might actually have a chance to regain their independence. With that being said, there are also still some concerns. The Saviors have more soldiers, have access to better weapons, and are ruthless.

“And with the support of the Hilltop and Kingdom, they finally have enough firepower to contest the Saviors.”

Those who read Robert Kirkman’s comic books know that the war is won by Rick and his group. Even though an attempt to end Negan’s life is made, it fails. So, the Sanctuary leader is kept a prisoner. However, that doesn’t stop him from tormenting the Alexandrian ruler. However, they will eventually work together to fight one particular enemy: the Whisperers.

The synopsis also confirms that Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) will be the leader of Hilltop, just like fans predicted. However, Gregory (Xander Berkeley) won’t like that, and he is already on his way to tell Simon (Steven Ogg) and the Saviors what is happening. It will be a rough beginning, but at least viewers can be assured that Rick and the others will be victorious in the end.

How much longer will Negan last? According to Rick, he’s already dead. Season 8 premieres October 22. #TWD A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Sep 1, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

“Up until now, survival has been the focus of Rick and our group, but it’s not enough. They have to fight to take back their freedom so that they can live. So that they can rebuild. As with any battle, there will be losses. Casualties. But with Rick leading the Alexandrian forces, Maggie leading the Hilltop, and King Ezekiel leading the Kingdom — Negan and the Saviors’ grip on this world may finally be coming to an end.”

Has anyone changed more? #TWD100 A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

What do you think is going to happen in The Walking Dead Season 8? Do you have any theories on the “All-Out War” with Negan and the Saviors?

[Featured Image by Alan Clarke/AMC]