Prince William and Kate Middleton excitedly revealed to the world on Monday that they are expecting their third child. The Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant with baby number three, and supporters all over the world celebrated the news with the royal family.

The Kensington Palace made the official announcement on Monday, saying that both “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.” It was also revealed that Kate is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that is characterized by severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. The Duchess of Cambridge also suffered the same condition during her previous pregnancies. Because of this debilitating condition, Kate has canceled her upcoming engagements.

A day after Kate Middleton’s pregnancy was announced, her husband, Prince William, opened up about the “very good news” and their current struggle with Kate’s severe morning sickness.

“We need Catherine to get over this first bit and then we can start celebrating. It’s always a bit anxious to start with, but she’s well,” Prince William said as he spoke before dignitaries at a mental health conference in Oxford, England, Time reported. The royal added that there’s not much sleep going on for the family at the moment.

Kate Middleton is being cared for at the family’s home in Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace. Carole Middleton, Kate’s mother, was seen visiting her at the palace, The Sun reported.

According to sources, Duchess Kate is said to be less than 12 weeks pregnant. If this estimate turns out to be true, Prince William and Kate Middleton will be expecting their third child to be born around March 2018.

Compared to her previous pregnancies, her third one was announced earlier as she was forced to cancel her royal engagements due to severe morning sickness.

The royal family also expressed their delight at the news of Prince William and Kate Middleton expecting their third child. Prince Harry told reporters that he’s “very, very happy” for the couple. Although he hasn’t seen his sister-in-law for a while, he believes she’s doing okay.

News about Kate Middleton’s third pregnancy was circulating even before the Kensington Palace made the announcement on Monday. Earlier reports revealed that she was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital for an unknown reason and was discharged the day after. The said hospital is the same one Kate visited when she experienced morning sickness when she was pregnant with Prince George.

Moreover, an insider previously told the Telegraph that Kate allegedly told friends that she wants to have at least three children because she wants to give Prince George and Prince Charlotte the kind of upbringing she had with her siblings, Pippa and James Middleton.

[Featured Image by Pool/Getty Images]