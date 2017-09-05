‘Little Women: LA’ Stars Terra Jole and Elena Gant Get Together To Entertain Their Fans

The close friendship between Terra Jole and Elena Gant quickly deteriorated last season, much to the consternation of their fans. By the end of the season, the two were barely speaking and if they did get together, they could not see eye-to-eye on any issue and their conversations often turned into shouting matches. During the reunion special, Elena made it clear that she wasn’t interested in renewing her friendship with Terra.

Monsters and Critics noted that the two women may have patched things up and seem to be having a lot of fun together. Recently, the pair have been filming YouTube videos together as they play various games and take on fun challenges. During the latest video, Terra and Elena take on what is described as the viral “Bake with No Hands” challenge.

In this 12-minute video, they must rely on one another as they attempt to bake a cake with their hands tied behind their backs. Their teamwork is impressive, and it’s good to see them laughing and enjoying each other’s company again. At the end of the video, Elena encourages viewers to go to Terra’s channel to check out another challenge they did together.

Hilarity quickly ensues during the video when they tackle what Terra calls the “Wide Mouth Challenge Throw Down.” The idea of this challenge is to put in mouth guards that make it difficult to talk and be understood. They start off trying to guess what the other is trying to say, but it isn’t long before they’re having straw battles, making phone calls (the first one was to Tonya), and trying to blow small plastic balls off their hands.

After the previous drama-filled season the entire Little Women: LA group experienced, hopefully this bodes well for the new season. Fans agreed for the most part that there was too much fighting and anger among all the women. Perhaps the videos are a precursor of what’s to come for Season 7, which would be a nice change. At this time there is no news on whether the series will be renewed, but this is a popular show and it’s almost a certainty it will return.

Briana Rene, Tonya Banks, and Christy McGinity currently appear, along with their partners, on the Little Women: LA spinoff Couples Retreat. The series is airing on Wednesday's at 9 p.m. ET on the Lifetime Channel.

[Featured Image by Lifetime Channel]