Jenelle Evans’ Mom Keeps Jace From Her On Mother’s Day

Jenelle Evans’ relationship with her mother has taken a turn for the worse on the new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

According to a new report, Jenelle Evans was forced to celebrate Mother’s Day without her 8-year-old son, Jace, during Monday night’s show after her mother decided not to allow Jace to visit the reality star and her fiancé, David Eason, at their home in North Carolina.

On September 4, OK! Magazine shared a report regarding the latest episode of Teen Mom 2, revealing that after a blowout fight at a restaurant with her mother, she and Barbara became estranged.

As the outlet explained, Jenelle Evans was seen confronting her mother about her decision to drink on Cinco De Mayo while out with Jace and a few friends. However, rather than get her mother in trouble with the law, Evans caused more tension between them. On Mother’s Day just a short time later, Barbara enjoyed spending the day with Jace while Evans was left with her fiancé and two younger kids, 3-year-old Kaiser and 7-month-old Ensley.

“Everyone is with their mom, but not my son,” Jenelle Evans said while discussing the issue with her fiancé.

In response, David Eason said, “It’s your mom’s fault. What a great mother.”

According to OK! Magazine’s recap, Barbara told Jenelle Evans that she could see Jace on Mother’s Day, but only if Eason wasn’t present, which Evans wasn’t on board with.

Jenelle Evans’ relationship with her mother remains strained months after her Mother’s Day snub, but luckily for the longtime reality star, she was recently granted visitation rights to Jace.

In May, after her mother was granted full custody of the child, a judge concluded that Jenelle Evans should be given scheduled visitation with her son.

In other Jenelle Evans news, the Teen Mom 2 star is set to tie the knot later this month.

