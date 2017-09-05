Returning ‘GMA’ Anchor Michael Strahan Charms In Houston, After Refusing To Return From Greek Yacht Trip Early

Good Morning America anchor, Michael Strahan, has returned to his hometown of Houston, where the embattled Lone Star state was challenged by the horrific destruction of Hurricane Harvey.

While at his alma mater, C.E. King High School in northeast Houston, the ever-charming Strahan gave out as many high-fives as hugs, while the Cathy Heller song “Heart of a Hero” played in the background.

Strahan spoke to a lot of student heroes that shared their stories of rescue and survival.

According to ABC News, Strahan asked student players to share their own hurricane survival stories. One player, Desmond Johnson, waded in neck-high water, with his one-year-old niece holding tight on his shoulders. Johnson carefully took them to safety, while he held onto her tightly, realizing this was a life and death situation.

Another player, Dominic Thompson, saved his brother and sister, as both of his parents could not swim. A true hero, he kept his siblings calm with his brave words, and saved them both.

“I just told ’em that it’s gonna be OK, and I got them.”

Strahan was not just there to tell stories. Along with fellow NFL Hall of Fame football player Deion Sanders, Strahan was there to share some good news to the C.E. King Pathers, the school’s football team that went through such a horrific experience. Sanders announced that they were now all going to be outfitted by Under Armour.

“Kevin Plank [CEO] of Under Armour committed to ensuring that you have a wonderful season and you’re outfitted as well. So Under Armour is really going to bless you today. We want you to have a wonderful season because you’ve been through a lot.”

This was a heartwarming and personal broadcast after so much behind-the-scenes strife. Allegedly, Strahan refused to return to GMA from his Greek vacation, when Hurricane Harvey hit his home turf of Houston, thus leaving ABC executives “fuming.”

The Inquisitr reported that there were reports from ABC that execs there were furious, while Strahan’s team insists that the Hall of Famer had spoken to GMA execs and all parties agreed that he would be in Houston for the recovery efforts.

According to the Daily Mail, Strahan’s Tuesday return showed Strahan working “twice as hard” in order to return to the “good graces” of ABC executives and his coworkers.

Michael Strahan mostly didn’t miss a beat, after spending two weeks on his Greek vacation yachting around the stunningly beautiful islands in the Mediterranean. He did stutter just a bit, clearly emotional from the stories that he heard from the students at the school, as well as the physical destruction of the high school.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]