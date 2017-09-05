While Hillary Clinton’s memoir, What Happened, about her efforts to become president of the United States, isn’t due out until next week, certain chapters have leaked, including one about Clinton’s second in command, Huma Abedin. In it, Hillary Clinton finally speaks out about Abedin’s estranged husband, Anthony Weiner, and his role in derailing the Clinton campaign. The leaked chapter quotes both Clinton and Abedin about Anthony Weiner’s sexting scandal.

Hillary Clinton’s memoir about the 2016 election is long awaited, as many are eager to hear about What Happened in Clinton’s own words. Much has been written about the election, but Clinton wanted to finally put something out there in her own words.

“I don’t have all the answers and this isn’t a comprehensive account of the 2016 race. That isn’t for me to write. I have too little distance and too great a stake in it. Instead, this is my story. I want to pull back the curtain on an experience that was exhilarating, joyful, humbling, infuriating and just plain baffling.”

But Hillary Clinton wants her readers to know that she didn’t start writing right after the election, but needed some time to recover, which included having a nice glass of wine.

“It wasn’t all yoga and breathing: I also drank my share of Chardonnay.”

Hillary Clinton Blasts Anthony Weiner In New Memoir — 'So Much Heartbreak' For Close Aide Huma Abedin! https://t.co/0jJm31OT3W pic.twitter.com/DgZeb1KIzV — National Enquirer (@NatEnquirer) September 5, 2017

Radar Online claims to have gotten a leaked copy of Hillary Clinton’s upcoming book, What Happened. Huma Abedin was said to have broken down in tears when she found out that Clinton was once again under investigation because her emails were found on a computer that Abedin’s husband, Anthony Weiner had used for sexting a minor. Huma Abedin was said to have expressed that Weiner would end her career and more.

“This man is going to be the death of me!”

Clinton seemed in agreement that Anthony Weiner put a black mark on those he had come in contact with.

“Anthony had already caused so much heartache. And now this.”

Hillary Clinton went on to explain that Anthony Weiner had already shamed Abedin by sexting adult women, losing his job in Congress, and then losing his bid for mayor of New York City. Clinton said she never blamed Huma Abedin when it was Anthony Weiner in the wrong.

“She had done nothing wrong and was an invaluable member of my team. I stuck by her the same way she has always stuck by me.”

Anthony Weiner with Huma Abedin. pic.twitter.com/aq1SseaDJ2 — Bryan Doyle (@Bryan700) August 30, 2017

Anthony Weiner has pleaded guilty to having improper sexual contact with a minor, and he was due to be sentenced this month, but his lawyer requested a postponement. Weiner is said to want to delay his sentencing until next month so that he can attend his divorce hearing after his estranged wife, Huma Abedin, filed to end their marriage.

Anthony Weiner is said to be ready to face his punishment, and he apologized in court.

“I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse. I apologize to everyone I have hurt. I apologize to the teenage girl, whom I mistreated so badly.”

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Huma Abedin Demands $2M For A Tell-All Memoir About Husband’s…

Clinton Camp Blames Huma Abedin For Hillary Loss, Anthony…

Anthony Weiner Is Going To Jail, Huma Abedin Files For Divorce…

Hillary Clinton Speaks Out In Memoir: ‘What Happened’ Explains What…

Anthony Weiner’s lawyer, Arlo Devlin-Brown said that Weiner is prepared to go to prison for his crimes.

“[Weiner has accepted] full responsibility for the inappropriate, sexually explicit communications he engaged in early last year.”

Do you think that Hillary Clinton’s memoir will address the Anthony Weiner-Huma Abedin scandal?

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]