Lauren Hugelmaier Phelps Gets Facebook RIPs, Matt’s 911 Call Gets 21.5K Views, Coricidin Cough Syrup Gets Buzz

The 911 call that Matthew Phelps made when he claimed he woke up to see his 29-year-old wife, Lauren Hugelmaier Phelps, covered in blood, has gotten more than 21,500 listens. As heard in the below Soundcloud 911 audio, Matt sounds lethargic and confused as he tells the male 911 operator that he woke up from a dream and saw a bloody knife near the body of his wife, Lauren. Matt confessed to 911 that he took Coricidin cough syrup before going to bed because it made him feel good and helped him sleep.

As the 911 operator sought information about the condition of Hugelmaier Phelps and asked Matt whether or not Lauren was beyond help, Matt appeared to become emotional. Matt spoke of being afraid to go near Lauren’s body and said he didn’t know whether the door was open so that paramedics could enter the home.

As a result of Matt’s claims that he took too much Coricidin cough syrup, had a dream, and awakened to find Lauren covered in blood, plenty of feedback about Coricidin cough syrup is now appearing on social media. Additionally, Bayer, the maker of Coricidin cough syrup, has been forced to respond to the melee even as users weigh in with their own experiences with the medicine.

As reported by Heavy, Bayer extended their deepest sympathies to the Phelps Family and wrote of patient safety, claiming that there is no evidence that Coricidin can cause violent behavior. However, high doses of Coricidin and the dextromethorphan and chlorpheniramine ingredients can cause psychosis, reports CBS News.

Meanwhile, the Facebook page named Lauren Hugelmaier has been transformed into a memorialized page, and Lauren is collecting plenty of comments from Facebook users who write that Hugelmaier did not deserve to die in such a violent manner. On Facebook, plenty of users who didn’t know Lauren are writing comments on her page, expressing their sorrow over such a tragic death, and joining the comments from those who knew and loved Hugelmaier as they express their shock at her death.

"I have blood all over me.” Matthew James Phelps says he took too much cold medicine and apparently killed his wifehttps://t.co/65a9d4hCep pic.twitter.com/CpHZ0fqR5M — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 5, 2017

The hashtag #Coricidin is getting its fair share of attention on Twitter, with people writing about experiences that they claim they have had with the cough syrup, or alleged negative reactions that they’ve witnessed others having.

Beach days with hubs are the best!!! #lovethisman #wifelife #gulfshores #instacouple A post shared by Lauren (@hugelmaierla) on Apr 6, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

[Featured Image by Chris Gardner/AP Images]