Kendall Jenner Reportedly Only Eats 500 Calories A Day On New Diet

Kendall Jenner is allegedly calorie counting and could only be eating as few as 500 calories on what may be a dangerous new diet plan.

That’s according to a new report by Radar Online, who claimed that Kendall is so desperate to keep her already slim frame in order that she’s supposedly taken to eating only around 500 calories a day, much less than the daily recommended amount for someone of her weight and height.

According to the outlet’s insider, Jenner’s crash diet means she’ll currently only “allow herself is a childlike portion of food once a day” that’s usually no more than 500 calories, which could be why she’s been so keen to show off her body recently.

“If she thinks she’s consuming more than 500 a day she’ll freak out,” the insider alleged of the reality star’s diet.

The source added that Jenner supposedly also relies heavily on smoothies, berries, nuts, and coffee to get her through the day and suppress her appetite.

The insider also claimed to the site that Kendall is so strict about what she puts in her body that any “complex carbs are an absolute no-no at all times.”

Kendall has not confirmed the claims, and it’s not clear if the model supposedly does the diet every day or during intermittent periods.

However, the site’s source alleged that the model’s been “worrying her friends and family by refusing to eat a balanced meal” lately in order to stay slim.

The report will likely come as a shock to fans, as it was just last year that Kendall’s big sister Khloe Kardashian revealed what her famous sisters really eat and claimed that Jenner is, or at least was, a big fan of fast food.

Revealing what her sisters, including Kendall, eat on an average day in a post on her website titled “My Sisters’ Diets Are Cray,” she said that the Victoria’s Secret model loves burgers and pizza.

“People always find it funny that Kenny is on the anti-model diet,” she revealed on her blog when discussing the Kardashian clan’s diet and fitness secrets. “She loves burgers and pizza and goes to In-N-Out all the time.”

But while the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hasn’t commented on the 500 calorie diet claims, if the report is to be believed, it wouldn’t be the first time a member of the Kardashian family has taken pretty drastic measures to keep their weight down.

Kendall’s big sister Kourtney Kardashian revealed in June that she follows a pretty bizarre diet of her own.

To ensure she stays in shape, Kourtney said that she often fasts for 24-hour periods, during which time she only drinks water and bone broth. She also revealed that her diet requires her to then have three very strict meals a day when she’s not fasting.

