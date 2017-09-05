Gigi Hadid China Controversy: Will She Quit The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Gigi Hadid has come under fire due to a Snapchat video which featured the model seemingly mocking Asian people by squinting her eyes to look more like Buddha.

Following the controversy, rumors have swirled regarding the 21-year-old model possibly pulling out of the upcoming 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which will take place in Shanghai, China at the end of November. However, according to a new report, Gigi Hadid is set on walking in the annual fashion event.

“This whole thing has put a very ugly shadow on something that’s a dream come true,” a source close to Gigi Hadid revealed to Hollywood Life on September 3. “[But] walking again in the Victoria Secret show is a huge honor and there’s no way she’s going to let anything stop her from doing it.”

Although Gigi Hadid is facing tons of backlash online from fans who were insulted by her behavior on Snapchat, the model won’t let the controversy stand in the way of her career, and in a couple of months, she will be walking on the runway alongside several models, including her younger sister, 20-year-old Bella Hadid.

The Hollywood Life insider went on to reveal that Gigi Hadid was already nervous to return to the runway for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and now, she has more to worry about than her role in the show. As the source explained, Hadid is feeling extremely anxious about the event, and she is worried that someone may get into the show and pull off some sort of embarrassing stunt. That said, she won’t let her concerns keep her away from the show.

After Gigi Hadid was targeted with racist allegations, she disabled comments on her Instagram page while sharing her Victoria’s Secret return announcement and also disabled the comments on a Maybelline photo shared a few days later.

In response to the controversy surrounding the Snapchat video, Gigi Hadid released a statement, telling fans that her behavior in the clip was “taken out of context” and noted that she had “nothing but appreciation and respect to my Asian fans.”

