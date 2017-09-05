Meghan King Edmonds On Kelly Dodd: Fight Wasn’t Fair When Comparing Gossip

Meghan King Edmonds was excited to go out with her co-stars on last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Meghan had prepared a babysitter for her daughter, her breast milk would be pumped so she could drink with her friends, and she was excited to be out of baby brain for a while. However, King Edmonds didn’t expect to get into a heated fight with Kelly Dodd. Kelly had an issue with Meghan because she felt Meghan had gone behind her back when she reached out to Shannon Beador after learning that Shannon may have been recording their conversations.

According to a new Bravo report, Meghan King Edmonds is now revealing that she was completely shocked that she was on the receiving end of Kelly’s anger. Of course, King Edmonds has seen Kelly flip out before and get angry with people, but it sounds like she had no idea that she would be on the receiving end. Kelly revealed that she was angry with Meghan for going behind her back, but King Edmonds apologized for doing it. She even revealed that it wasn’t the right thing for her to do, and she decided to focus on moving forward.

However, Kelly was clearly still upset with everything that had happened and she blew up on Meghan King Edmonds during their night out. Meghan revealed that she had never done anything to upset Dodd, including asking her about Dodd’s supposed boyfriend. In her blog for Bravo, King Edmonds explains that what Kelly did in claiming that Jimmy Edmonds was cheating on Meghan wasn’t the same as Meghan asking Kelly about having a boyfriend despite being married.

“What Kelly did wasn’t the same as what I did with the texts and why I brought them up. It would’ve been the same if Kelly had asked ME if I was having an affair on Jimmy. I went straight to the source to shut it down when I asked Kelly, but she took it a step further and accused my husband of cheating on me,” Meghan King Edmonds explains in her blog, revealing that Kelly can’t compare the two.

King Edmonds and Dodd continue to write mean things about one another, so it sounds like this relationship is definitely over. One can imagine that Meghan doesn’t want to think about what Kelly could have said about her behind her back, especially since she thought they were good friends. Meghan is the one who brought Kelly onto the show when the producers were looking for someone new to join The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Of course, Meghan King Edmonds is keeping busy these days, as she’s flying around the country with her husband and her daughter Aspen. She recently shared a picture of her family, where she revealed that she would be flying private because her daughter was starting to act out on flights. She revealed that Jimmy stepped it up and got them a private plane. One can imagine Kelly may have a few things to say about it.

