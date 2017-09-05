‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Details On Will & Lucas’ Emotional Reunion

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Will Horton’s return is going to be very emotional for fans as well as DOOL characters. The latest news on Will’s return reveals that one of his first family reunions will be with his father, Lucas Horton, and it’s going to be a tearjerker.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Will and Lucas will have their very first meeting at St. Luke’s church, which lines up with the storyline of Will returning to Salem to crash the double wedding of Abigail and Chad, and Sonny and Paul. Of course, everyone will be happy to see Will, but many will be completely shocked, including Sonny and Paul, who were ready to say their vows before Sonny’s husband returned, seemingly from the dead.

It seems that with everything happening in Lucas’ life, Will is exactly what he needs to get on the straight and narrow. As many Days of our Lives viewers will remember, Lucas was heartbroken when Bonnie, pretending to be Adrienne, called off their engagement. Lucas couldn’t handle the pain of losing Adrienne and fell off the wagon. The former alcoholic lost all control and began to drink. His drinking has already caused a ton of problems with his family members such as Jennifer, Abigail, and next Gabi will decide that Lucas can’t be around his granddaughter, Ariana, in his current shape.

When Will returns to Salem, Lucas will likely shape up and get a hold of himself. He’ll have something to live for again, as Days of our Lives viewers know that Lucas and Will were the best of friends as well as father and son. While Lucas will be thrilled to have his son alive and home in Salem, the big return will create a whole new dramatic situation.

Everyone will want to know where Will has been, and who is responsible for keeping him there. When Will tells his story it will lead many Days of our Lives characters such as Lucas, Sami, John, Paul, and Sonny to head with him to Memphis in search of answers. However, the search may open up a whole new plot that fans didn’t see coming.

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of our Lives spoilers? Are you excited about Will Horton’s return?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]