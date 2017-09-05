Louise Linton Addresses Instagram Controversy

After days of controversy erupted surrounding her Instagram posts, Louise Linton finally addressed the circumstances swirling around her and her Instagram picture. Linton, a high profile individual who is wife to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, has been dealing with a massive backlash following the controversial comments she made on the social media network.

“It was scary and surreal,” she said in response to her critics. The original crisis erupted when she posted an image of herself and her husband as they were walking out of a military jet. Linton originally posted a photo of herself to Instagram and tagged the different brands she was wearing that day, which included a $445 pair of Tom Ford sunglasses, a $940 Hermes scarf, Valentino heels that run for $995, and Rolan Mouret trousers prices at $1,395. Depending on what type of Hermes Birkin bag she was carrying in the photo, Linton might have paid at a minimum $10,000 for it and perhaps quite a bit more.

“I was the one who was truly out of touch,” she noted in the interview. Although the photo of Linton might have gone without incident, labeling the brands she was wearing immediately opened her up to criticism. However, it was an exchange of comments with some posters that landed her in hot water.

When she was labeled as a “deplorable” by one commenter, Linton unleashed on the poster in an aggressive tirade. She topped off her response with the stunning questions, “Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country?”

What touched a nerve among many Instagram users was the fact that such an attack came during an era when the working and middle class continue to struggle financially. As Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin has a significant influence on American financial policies, and this placed Linton in an awkward position as someone bragging about wealth while being married to someone who could have a significant impact on the financial well being of many.

Although Linton originally released an apology through her publicist two weeks ago, her recent interview marks the first time she has spoken directly on the issue. “My post itself and the following response were indefensible. Period.” Linton’s comments indicated that she might have rethought the way she responds to critics, and her actions seemed to show she felt it better to keep a low profile as she has now made her Instagram private.

Featured Image by Joel Ryan/AP Images