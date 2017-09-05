Strange Bedfellows: Find Out Who Todd Chrisley Of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Considers His ‘Best Friend’!

Todd Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best has been in the news for a variety of reasons as of late. In addition to getting an extension on his hit show, he’s also got a talk show in the works, has confirmed that his kids will be getting a spin-off based on the show, and is involved in a variety of other business endeavors.

Lately, though, he’s been in the news because of whom he associates with — and whom he, surprisingly, considers his best friend.

The Bravo TV blog reports that the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch is real-life best friends with a surprising person: fellow reality star Kim Zolciak of the Real Housewives fame!

Chrisley recently appeared on the hit Bravo TV show, Watch What Happens, hosted by Andy Cohen.

While talking about his infamous “tagline,” Zolciak called into the show to make the revelation that she and Todd were “best friends.”

“I have to say I love how he’s always been there for me and my family,” she said.

This sentiment was confirmed on Twitter by Kim’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, who wrote, “Todd has always been there for me and my family” on the popular social media site. This prompted Todd to write back that he “always will be. Love you always.”

Magic magic magic, God is so good.. pic.twitter.com/JDTwKyOdyU — Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) June 30, 2017

But the Chrisley Knows Best star is known for being good friends to other people, as well. On the same night that Kim called into the show to sing Todd’s praises, fellow Housewife Tamra Judge also said that she absolutely adored the father-of-five.

“When we met I knew instantly we would be friends for life. His good looks, perfect smile, charm, sarcastic mouth, love for God and his family [shines] bright,” she said.

The star, who was recently diagnosed with melanoma, went on to say, “I didn’t know was how his kind heart and advice would lift me up when I wanted to fall down. Thank you Todd. You truly know what’s best! I just love this guy!”

So, it sounds like that, despite all his haters and the people who take to the blogs and criticize him, Todd Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best seems to have a lot of supporters.

