Shannon Beador Speaks Out About Vicki Gunvalson’s Abuse Claims Against Her Husband

Shannon Beador spoke out against Vicki Gunvalson during last night’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12.

Following a 40-pound weight gain caused by the stress of abuse allegations against her husband, Shannon Beador insisted to her co-stars that her husband David was never abusive towards her during their marriage. Instead, she claimed, Gunvalson made up the claims against him.

During last night’s show, Vicki Gunvalson insisted that her claim of David having “beat the s*** out of his wife was true by suggesting that there were “text messages and pictures” that prove her case. As Meghan King Edmonds explained to Beador, Gunvalson revealed this information during a lunch date between the two of them. However, as Edmonds also explained, Gunvalson did not reveal the messages and photos in question.

After hearing what Edmonds had to say about her lunch meeting with Gunvalson, Shannon Beador said that the text messages and images in question were likely the same images she showed to host Andy Cohen during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 11 reunion special last year.

As some may recall, Shanon Beador was seen with bruises on her right shoulder and hip but claimed that the injuries were sustained when she attempted to break open a door during a fight with David amid his cheating scandal. Beador also spoke of a 2003 incident between her and David, revealing that while she did call police due to a fight, there was nothing physical to report.

While Shannon Beador and her husband have certainly been through their fair share of drama, Beador isn’t concerned about the alleged messages and photos Gunvalson has that will reportedly prove her husband’s abuse. In fact, she suggested that Gunvalson would create fake photos and messages from her in an effort to prove her case — just as Beador claims she did with Brooks Ayers’ cancer documents.

“If she had any kind of text message they would have been out a year ago,” Tamra Judge added.

To see more of Shannon Beador, David Beador, and their co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

